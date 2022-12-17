ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We've had a great December filled with all sorts of holiday events and Christmas cheer. But as you can imagine, there aren't a whole lot of planned events for this special holiday weekend. We do have some new things to tell you about and the area's Christmas light displays and...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

A Local's Perspective of Life on Delmarva

Ever since I was a little kid, I've been watching WBOC cover stories about life on Delmarva. From school delays to Scholar Athletes, I've seen Lisa Bryant and Jimmy Hoppa reporting on all there is to know about the peninsula. However, it wasn't until recently that I began to appreciate the area they have spent so many years covering.
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Tourism honors 2022 awardees

Five winners from among a nominee list of events, attractions, organizations and individuals received the 2022 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards at a Dec. 14 luncheon at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, with La Vida Hospitality’s Josh Grapski being named Partner of the Year. Southern Delaware Tourism Chair Bonnie Hall said...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Spreading Christmas cheer to Delaware’s troops

The entire country participated in the war effort during World War II, including providing Christmas gifts to those stationed at Delaware’s military bases. In this photograph, a group of unidentified men and women is shown with piles of wrapped gifts for soldiers at Fort Miles in Lewes, Fort DuPont in Delaware City, New Castle Air Base and Delaware State Hospital in New Castle. Fort Miles was established in 1941 to defend the mouth of the Delaware Bay. The fort remained in operation in some form until 1991, when it was fully decommissioned.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware remembers those who died while experiencing homelessness

Community members gathered at the Hope Center on the longest night of the year to observe National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. The national holiday was created to honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, as well as raise awareness of the trauma that unstable housing inflicts on people.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
DELAWARE STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Delaware

Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms

The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware to close Curative COVID-19 test sites

Delaware’s COVID-19 testing partner Curative Inc. will not renew its contract with the state when it expires in two weeks. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection.  Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills

A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1

Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Delaware man charged for sixth DUI

OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting

Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
OXFORD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Hazardous material spill contained in Glasgow

A package carrying a high-level disinfectant leaked and was improperly discarded, leading to a hazardous materials situation in Glasgow on Tuesday. Aetna Fire officials said they responded to the Glasgow Medical Center at People's Plaza in Glasgow at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, where they were told the driver of a delivery vehicle had thrown out the chemical into a waste bin.
GLASGOW, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy