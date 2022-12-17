Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We've had a great December filled with all sorts of holiday events and Christmas cheer. But as you can imagine, there aren't a whole lot of planned events for this special holiday weekend. We do have some new things to tell you about and the area's Christmas light displays and...
A Local's Perspective of Life on Delmarva
Ever since I was a little kid, I've been watching WBOC cover stories about life on Delmarva. From school delays to Scholar Athletes, I've seen Lisa Bryant and Jimmy Hoppa reporting on all there is to know about the peninsula. However, it wasn't until recently that I began to appreciate the area they have spent so many years covering.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism honors 2022 awardees
Five winners from among a nominee list of events, attractions, organizations and individuals received the 2022 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards at a Dec. 14 luncheon at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, with La Vida Hospitality’s Josh Grapski being named Partner of the Year. Southern Delaware Tourism Chair Bonnie Hall said...
Cape Gazette
Spreading Christmas cheer to Delaware’s troops
The entire country participated in the war effort during World War II, including providing Christmas gifts to those stationed at Delaware’s military bases. In this photograph, a group of unidentified men and women is shown with piles of wrapped gifts for soldiers at Fort Miles in Lewes, Fort DuPont in Delaware City, New Castle Air Base and Delaware State Hospital in New Castle. Fort Miles was established in 1941 to defend the mouth of the Delaware Bay. The fort remained in operation in some form until 1991, when it was fully decommissioned.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware remembers those who died while experiencing homelessness
Community members gathered at the Hope Center on the longest night of the year to observe National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. The national holiday was created to honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, as well as raise awareness of the trauma that unstable housing inflicts on people.
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | More federal grant funds directed to Del. to address demand for mental health resources
Fellowships in mental health counseling will be able to grow in Delaware, thanks to more than $3-million in earmarked, or congressionally-directed, grant funding. (speaking in the video: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; JFS Fellowship Program Clinical Director Wendell Covell; Masters in Social Work Fellow Laura Dickol) Earlier this year, a one-time...
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
southarkansassun.com
$1,000 Bonus Alert! Maryland Teachers Received Direct One-Time Payment for Holiday Season
This week, an early Christmas present will be received by the Maryland school district employees, giving additional money during the holiday season. On Friday, Dec. 16, Anne Arundel County Public Schools gave a bonus of $1,000 to its employees as an Employee Appreciation Bonus. This bonus has been fully supported by the Board of Education.
Delaware to close Curative COVID-19 test sites
Delaware’s COVID-19 testing partner Curative Inc. will not renew its contract with the state when it expires in two weeks. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers ... Read More
Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills
A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
WDEL 1150AM
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WDEL 1150AM
Hazardous material spill contained in Glasgow
A package carrying a high-level disinfectant leaked and was improperly discarded, leading to a hazardous materials situation in Glasgow on Tuesday. Aetna Fire officials said they responded to the Glasgow Medical Center at People's Plaza in Glasgow at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, where they were told the driver of a delivery vehicle had thrown out the chemical into a waste bin.
