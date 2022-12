Ridgeway, MO: Rodney Price Ridgeway mail carrier, delivered special packages sent from the North Pole to the Ridgeway R-V Kindergarten and Preschool classes Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was given strict instruction from the North Pole to wear gloves so the magic would stay intact. Students were very excited to receive their elves from Rodney and the United States Postal Service.–Submitted photos.

RIDGEWAY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO