Letters of intent have started rolling in from the central time zone. The biggest piece of news came from Lincoln High where athlete Beni Ngoyi stuck with his commitment to Iowa State and signed with the Cyclones. Ngoyi had officially visited Lincoln last week as the new Husker staff made a push to try and flip Ngoyi. Eyes will be on Lincoln East at 10:45 a.m., where Top247 athlete Malachi Coleman will commit and sign his letter of intent. Coming in to Wednesday, it had been unclear if Coleman would sign in December, or take things into February.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO