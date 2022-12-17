Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commits to Nebraska
The latest Husker commitment comes from Eric Fields, a linebacker from Oklahoma who just visited the Nebraska campus for the first time this past weekend. Nebraska hadn't been anywhere on his recruitment radar until Matt Rhule's staff arrived and hit him up a little more than three weeks ago. Fields was choosing between the Huskers, Texas Tech and Arkansas State in the final days before early signing day.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
New Husker staff's dash to early signing day proved productive – and a preview
It was just the other day when Nebraska's new football coach was talking to the man who ran for a half-a-million yards or thereabouts at Chadron State, before the NFL, before playing in the Super Bowl. And somewhere during that conversation Matt Rhule was having with Danny Woodhead, a point...
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
In Kade McIntyre, Sooners reel in signee from Nebraska for second year in a row
NORMAN, Okla. — Until last year, it had been a very long time since the Sooners signed a player from the state of Nebraska. Now they’ve done it two years in a row, with Kade McIntyre aboard. Position: ATH. School: Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan. Signing Time: 7:05 a.m....
Nebraska Football National Signing Day Central
Letters of intent have started rolling in from the central time zone. The biggest piece of news came from Lincoln High where athlete Beni Ngoyi stuck with his commitment to Iowa State and signed with the Cyclones. Ngoyi had officially visited Lincoln last week as the new Husker staff made a push to try and flip Ngoyi. Eyes will be on Lincoln East at 10:45 a.m., where Top247 athlete Malachi Coleman will commit and sign his letter of intent. Coming in to Wednesday, it had been unclear if Coleman would sign in December, or take things into February.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0