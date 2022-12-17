ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'

Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

UNC-Michigan: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina defeated Michigan, 80-76, in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Tar Heels used a 15-2 run to make it 38-30 before taking a 41-34 lead into the half. UNC trailed by eight at one point in the first half, but never trailed in the second period. The win moved UNC to 9-4 and concluded the non-conference portion of Carolina's 2022-23 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up

The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon

Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers

There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin

Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State

The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes it official with the Mountaineers

Tory Johnson Jr., TE, Virginia Beach (VA) Oscar Smith. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8589-rating as the No. 153 wide receiver. Why he chose West Virginia: "They had everything I wanted. Nice facilities, great coaching staff, loved the college and the campus, and the opportunity to play Power Five football." Scouting Report: Johnson...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show

West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day

Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal

Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

How many recruits did Ohio State miss out on due to NIL? Bucknuts asks Ryan Day

Excuses, excuses. No one likes giving excuses for why they did not live up to expectations. However, sometimes excuses are reality. Every inside source that we trust profusely has informed Bucknuts that Ohio State lost out on a handful of 2023 recruits due to collectives elsewhere offering upfront NIL money that some young men felt like they could not pass up. And we don’t blame the young men at all for that. Get your bag, young fella.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

