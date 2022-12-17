NICB Applauds Florida Governor, State Legislature On Efforts To Fix State's Failing Property Insurance Market

Read full article on original website
Schneider Priorities Included in Bipartisan Funding Bill Including Local Projects, Improvements to Retirement Security, Health Insurance, Support for Innovative Medical Devices
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congress released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill. The bill includes funding for. projects, funding to protect children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and language to reform the Electoral Count Act. All 15 of Congressman. Community Project Funding (CPF) submissions were included in...
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!
2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. . Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today's fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
Eastern Michigan University professor Tsu-Yin Wu awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant to improve health insurance disparities among racial and minority groups
PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Navigator. . The funding will help Wu lead a broad effort to assist the uninsured and other underserved communities in. Calhoun, Kent. ,. Macomb. ,. Oakland. and. Wayne. counties in. Michigan. . Wu, professor of nursing at Eastern's.
Court: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois cannot administer health plans with gender-affirming exclusions
A federal district judge today ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) cannot exclude coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. This follows the district court's. November 9, 2022. , order certifying a class comprised of individuals who were, are, or...
AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio Adds Four Large Health Systems to its Provider Network
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, a managed care organization that is slated to begin serving Ohio Medicaid enrollees in early 2023 and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced that it has further expanded its provider network across the state. AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio and the following large health systems have signed agreements to allow health plan members to receive care from their affiliated hospitals, physicians, and other providers:
NY attorney, doctor convicted of defrauding businesses of $31M In trip-fall fraud scheme
Daily Eastchester Voice (NY) An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than. through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme. Following a three-week trial, a jury in. Manhattan. just convicted. , a lawyer, and. , an orthopedic surgeon, for their participation...
A farewell letter from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
Serving as your attorney general these past 12 years – the second longest tenure in. history – has been a privilege. Most of the quiet good our professional team accomplished made few headlines: We recovered. $1.1 billion. for. Kansas. consumers and taxpayers, far more than any prior administration,...
Eight men indicted for $114 million securities fraud scheme orchestrated through social media
A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment that was unsealed charging eight men with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for a long-running, social media-based “pump and dump” scheme.Those indicted include Edward Constantinescu aka Constantin 38, of Montgomery; Perry “PJ” Matlock, 38, of The Woodlands; John Rybarczyk, 32, of Spring; Dan…
Texas Medigap Insurance Rates Continue to Vary Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors turning age 65 in Texas will still face a wide spread in costs for Medigap coverage according to the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Our 2023 Price Index reports that a. Dallas. man turning 65 can pay from a low...
'A storied career': Harriette Chandler says goodbye to Beacon Hill after 28 years
Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, MA) For the women of her generation, life plans didn't typically involve career goals: They were to grow up, get married and have children. , also known by her nickname, Harlee, did all that: At 85, she's married, still, has raised three children and is now enjoying her four grandchildren.
