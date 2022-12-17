Governor DeSantis Signs Two Bills to Support Disaster Relief and Help Stabilize Florida's Property Insurance Market

2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. . Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today's fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.

