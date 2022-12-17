Texas U.S. Attorney Office: Two Charged With Submitting Fake COVID-19 Testing Claims

Read full article on original website
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
Eight men indicted for $114 million securities fraud scheme orchestrated through social media
A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment that was unsealed charging eight men with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for a long-running, social media-based “pump and dump” scheme.Those indicted include Edward Constantinescu aka Constantin 38, of Montgomery; Perry “PJ” Matlock, 38, of The Woodlands; John Rybarczyk, 32, of Spring; Dan…
NY attorney, doctor convicted of defrauding businesses of $31M In trip-fall fraud scheme
Daily Eastchester Voice (NY) An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than. through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme. Following a three-week trial, a jury in. Manhattan. just convicted. , a lawyer, and. , an orthopedic surgeon, for their participation...
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!
2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. . Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today's fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
KTSA
Texas joins coalition pushing back against FedEx and UPS regulations targeting gun sellers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining other states who think two major shipping companies might be breaking the law with new regulations that apply to businesses that sell firearms. Letters have been sent to FedEx and UPS regarding updated terms of service that...
After appeal dropped in court, 18- to 20-year-olds not banned from carrying handguns
The Texas state law barring 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is no more as of Wednesday.
ktxs.com
Texas Department of Public Safety warns of bogus commercialized drivers licenses
Since the pandemic, the demand for commercialized drivers has risen. According to the American Trucking Associations, a shortage of 80,000 drivers last year lead to an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030. The requirements to get that CDL can discourage applicants to become drivers or even skip steps.
Court: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois cannot administer health plans with gender-affirming exclusions
A federal district judge today ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) cannot exclude coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. This follows the district court's. November 9, 2022. , order certifying a class comprised of individuals who were, are, or...
Sununu leads GOP govs calling for end to COVID emergency [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]
Dec. 20—CONCORD — Gov. led a group of 25 Republican governors who on Monday urged President. to end the public health emergency for COVID-19. Sununu said keeping the emergency in place is costing state taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars" to support Medicaid health coverage to families, including many who may no longer need it.
Gov. Abbott orders investigation into parole cases regarding two Dallas-area murder suspects
DALLAS — After two Dallas murders involving parolees fitted with ankle monitors, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of the alleged suspects. In a...
Abbott supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced his support for decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing this previous opposition as the state battles an increase in opioid overdoses. “This is an extraordinarily deadly problem,” Abbott said earlier this month. Fentanyl test strips are a low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses and reducing harm. The […]
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use
A new poll also shows that 72% of Lone Star State voters want to cut the punishment for possession of small amounts of pot to a citation and a fine.
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4
After the negligence of DFPS workers, a child missing for over two months while in their care, the filing a frivolous suit, and returning legal custody of a missing child, you'd think that DFPS would at least apologize to the family, or at a minimum, stop harassing them. Unfortunately, that was just a dream, says a Texas mother.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
fox7austin.com
Final findings of 2020 Texas General Election audit released by Secretary of State
TEXAS - The Texas Secretary of State's Office released its final findings in a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election. The election audit was started in 2021 under the directive of Governor Abbott. According to the audit report, Texas voters should have a "high level of confidence" in the...
Eastern Michigan University professor Tsu-Yin Wu awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant to improve health insurance disparities among racial and minority groups
PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Navigator. . The funding will help Wu lead a broad effort to assist the uninsured and other underserved communities in. Calhoun, Kent. ,. Macomb. ,. Oakland. and. Wayne. counties in. Michigan. . Wu, professor of nursing at Eastern's.
Schneider Priorities Included in Bipartisan Funding Bill Including Local Projects, Improvements to Retirement Security, Health Insurance, Support for Innovative Medical Devices
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congress released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill. The bill includes funding for. projects, funding to protect children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and language to reform the Electoral Count Act. All 15 of Congressman. Community Project Funding (CPF) submissions were included in...
hppr.org
Texas still sees racial disparities in maternal deaths, a new report finds
The Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee's report is finally out after months of delays. The report, which analyzes data on maternal deaths across the state and makes recommendations on addressing the causes behind those deaths, was slated to publish in September. However, its release was continually pushed back, which advocates said was politically motivated.
InsuranceNewsNet
