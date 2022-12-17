ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on. spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to declare the public health emergency over, with 25 Republican governors asking the president to end it in a letter on Monday, which cited growing concerns about bloated Medicaid enrollment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Massive omnibus package delivers health wins for both parties

Washington Times, The (DC) The new government spending bill would allow states to begin reevaluating who is eligible for Medicaid insurance as of April, untethering enrollment from the COVID-19 public health emergency in a win for. GOP. lawmakers and governors. State. Republicans. complained to. that a continuous-enrollment provision had forced...
OREGON STATE
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance & "Millionaires"

WASHINGTON , Dec. 20 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. and "Millionaires": Recent Data and Policy Considerations. (UI) system, unemployed workers - including high-income workers - who meet program requirements are eligible to receive UI benefits. States, which determine many of the eligibility requirements for UI benefits, may not restrict eligibility based on individual or household income. The now-expired enhanced UI benefits created by.
Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes

Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
Court: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois cannot administer health plans with gender-affirming exclusions

A federal district judge today ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) cannot exclude coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. This follows the district court's. November 9, 2022. , order certifying a class comprised of individuals who were, are, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
Schneider Priorities Included in Bipartisan Funding Bill Including Local Projects, Improvements to Retirement Security, Health Insurance, Support for Innovative Medical Devices

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congress released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill. The bill includes funding for. projects, funding to protect children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and language to reform the Electoral Count Act. All 15 of Congressman. Community Project Funding (CPF) submissions were included in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Federal appeals court sides with Attorney General Jeff Landry in vaccine mandate lawsuit

Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) on Monday declined to lift a lower court injunction barring the Biden administration from requiring federal contractors to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. President. first mandated the vaccinations in a. September 2021. executive order, requiring government contracts to include a clause that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Council of the European Union Agrees Position On Establishing A Framework For The Recovery And Resolution Of Insurance And Reinsurance Undertakings (IRRD)

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Member states' representatives agreed a negotiating mandate (general approach) on the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD). This proposal will reinforce the Solvency II Directive, in the aim to make the insurance and reinsurance sector more resilient and enhance the protection of policyholders, taxpayers, the economy and financial stability within the EU. The Council's position paves the way for negotiations with the.
