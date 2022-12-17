Read full article on original website
Related
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on. spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to declare the public health emergency over, with 25 Republican governors asking the president to end it in a letter on Monday, which cited growing concerns about bloated Medicaid enrollment.
Congressional Budget Office: 'Options for Reducing the Deficit, 2023 to 2032-Volume I – Larger Reductions' (Part 3 of 10)
WASHINGTON , Dec. 21 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Budget Office issued the following report on. , entitled "Options for Reducing the Deficit, 2023 to 2032--Volume I: Larger Reductions." Here are excerpts:. (Continued from Part 2 of 10) * * *. Option 2: Mandatory Spending - Limit State Taxes on Health...
Massive omnibus package delivers health wins for both parties
Washington Times, The (DC) The new government spending bill would allow states to begin reevaluating who is eligible for Medicaid insurance as of April, untethering enrollment from the COVID-19 public health emergency in a win for. GOP. lawmakers and governors. State. Republicans. complained to. that a continuous-enrollment provision had forced...
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
GOP governors to Biden: Coronavirus emergency designation is costing us money
Washington Times, The (DC) Republican governors from half of the states told he should end the public health emergency tied to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the designation is “artificially” bloating their Medicaid rolls and costs. In a Monday letter, 25. GOP. governors pointed to Mr. Biden’s assertion in...
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance & "Millionaires"
WASHINGTON , Dec. 20 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. and "Millionaires": Recent Data and Policy Considerations. (UI) system, unemployed workers - including high-income workers - who meet program requirements are eligible to receive UI benefits. States, which determine many of the eligibility requirements for UI benefits, may not restrict eligibility based on individual or household income. The now-expired enhanced UI benefits created by.
Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes
Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
Groups Call On U.S. Treasury To Measure Climate Crisis' Impact On Insurance
More than 75 advocacy and environmental groups today called on the. to begin collecting consistent, comparable, and granular data to evaluate how climate change is harming insurance consumers. "The insurance industry has spent decades fueling the climate crisis through investments and underwriting," said. , policy advocate with. Public Citizen's. Climate...
No advantage to Medicare Advantage seen in heart attack survival: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan
-- Nearly half of Americans with Medicare now get their health insurance coverage through a private company that takes part in the federal government’s Medicare Advantage program. But choosing one of these plans doesn’t give as much of an advantage over traditional Medicare as it once did, a new...
Court: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois cannot administer health plans with gender-affirming exclusions
A federal district judge today ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) cannot exclude coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. This follows the district court's. November 9, 2022. , order certifying a class comprised of individuals who were, are, or...
Schneider Priorities Included in Bipartisan Funding Bill Including Local Projects, Improvements to Retirement Security, Health Insurance, Support for Innovative Medical Devices
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congress released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill. The bill includes funding for. projects, funding to protect children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and language to reform the Electoral Count Act. All 15 of Congressman. Community Project Funding (CPF) submissions were included in...
Congressional Budget Office: 'How CBO Analyzes Public-Private Risk Sharing in Insurance Markets' (Part 1 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Dec. 20 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Budget Office issued the following report on. , entitled "How CBO Analyzes Public-Private Risk Sharing in Insurance Markets." Here are excerpts:. * * *. At a Glance. In some insurance markets, the federal government and private insurance companies share the financial risk...
Federal appeals court sides with Attorney General Jeff Landry in vaccine mandate lawsuit
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) on Monday declined to lift a lower court injunction barring the Biden administration from requiring federal contractors to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. President. first mandated the vaccinations in a. September 2021. executive order, requiring government contracts to include a clause that...
Council of the European Union Agrees Position On Establishing A Framework For The Recovery And Resolution Of Insurance And Reinsurance Undertakings (IRRD)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Member states' representatives agreed a negotiating mandate (general approach) on the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD). This proposal will reinforce the Solvency II Directive, in the aim to make the insurance and reinsurance sector more resilient and enhance the protection of policyholders, taxpayers, the economy and financial stability within the EU. The Council's position paves the way for negotiations with the.
Elizabeth Warren 'waving the warning flag' on interest rates
Nashoba Valley Voice (MA) After weeks of sounding the alarm about the downsides of interest rate hikes, U.S. took with its latest increase is still pushing the envelope "too far, too fast." The. Federal Reserve. on Wednesday bumped up its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, pushing the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0