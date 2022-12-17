Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyard is a local gem
Featuring award-winning wines, True Blue Jazz’s “First Wednesday” performances, Art Shows, and more. Located in a quiet setting one turn off the highway, the winery is perfect for events and hosts a seasonal farmers’ market. 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Give the gift of relaxation at Urban Float
Flotation therapy in a clean, calm and welcoming environment to provide pain management, sports recovery, stress relief and relaxation. In addition, now offering Infared Sauna Pod Therapy and BEMER Therapy to improve circulation and muscle health. 18979 Coastal Highway Unit 101. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local businesses like...
Rehoboth’s Dru Tevis wins Food Network’s baking title
Ultimately, it was the choice between a mountain in Switzerland or a hammock in the Caribbean. The countries were cake themes in the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” finale on Monday, Dec. 19. The ombre blue mountain cake belonged to Dru Tevis, director of the pastry program for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts, who had consistently wowed the judges during the eight-week program. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Touch of Italy delights at the holidays
Touch of Italy provides an authentic Italian culinary experience. Favorite menu items include chicken parm, fresh mozzarella, and homemade eclairs. Proud to bring the Italian tradition to costal Delaware and Maryland. Locations in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Ocean City. 101 2nd Street, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Find special gifts at Shore Silver
Shore Silver is your one stop shop for silver jewelry in Rehoboth Beach – a must-stop destination! Offering quality, affordable jewelry for over 35 years. When you shop at local businesses like Shore Silver anytime through December 21, you could be rewarded with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Cape Gazette
Botanic gardens honored by Southern Delaware Tourism
Delaware Botanic Gardens was honored by Southern Delaware Tourism as 2022 Best Attraction during a Dec. 14 ceremony, with Ray Sander, DBG president, and Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, accepting the award. “This award is a dream come true. When we broke ground on this public botanic garden in December...
Cape Gazette
Brunch with Santa boosts Caroling on The Circle food drive
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department’s Brunch with Santa event at Grain on the Rocks was a huge success, with more than 350 food items collected for the Sussex County Caroling on The Circle food drive. Grain on the Rocks will continue to collect nonperishable food items until Saturday, Dec....
Cape Gazette
Shop local at Floral Inspirations
A full-service floral design studio. Attention to every detail will help create memorable events and floral design for all of life’s special occasions from simple centerpieces to elaborate affairs. It’s our passion to make your occasion special. 524 E. Savannah Rd, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses...
Cape Gazette
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center sets upcoming events
The Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced its upcoming special events. Jackpot Bingo, held once a month, is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. A great lunch is available for a reasonable price. Penny Bingo is offered at 11:45 a.m. the remaining Wednesdays of each month.
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
Cape Gazette
Browseabout Books is a favorite stop for all shoppers
One of the nation’s top independent bookstores, located in Rehoboth Beach. Known not only for books, newspapers, and magazines but also a fantastic selection of toys, stationery, and unique gifts. A favorite stop for residents and tourists alike!. 133 Rehoboth Avenue. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local businesses...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Avenue bathrooms block beautiful Christmas tree
I would encourage everyone in Rehoboth to visit the Bandstand area and admire the beautiful Christmas tree the city has decorated. Bad Hair Day on Lake Avenue is also very pretty. It is too bad the building of public restrooms blocks the approaching view of this beautiful Christmas tree, and...
WMDT.com
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Cape Gazette
Surf Bagel in Milford is now open
The Surf Bagel on NE Front Street in Milford has opened. This is the first expansion of the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant since SoDel Concepts purchased it about a year ago. Brothers Dave and Tom Vitella founded the bagel business near Five Points in 2004. They opened a second...
WBOC
Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual 'Christmas For Thousands'
SELBYVILLE, Del.- Mountaire Farms hosted it's annual 'Christmas for Thousands' on Wednesday. 150 volunteers gatherer at the Selbyville plant warehouse to package 3,000 boxes of food. Each box is a Christmas meal for a family of 4, all of the food donated by Mountaire Farms. Zach Evans of Mountaire Farms says this is a special event.
Cape Gazette
William E. Rickards, loved the Lord
William E. Rickards, 90, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Silver Lake Center in Dover. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, 26602 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Letters of...
Cape Gazette
Eugene Alexander Baeurle, generous heart
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Margaret Baeurle, as well as his sister Margaret Baeurle Little. Gene is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Michael Baeurle (Rebecca Baeurle) children: Kate and Alex, James Baeurle (Courtney Baeurle) children: Lucy (Will Kesley), Lily and Grace, and Annmarie Baeurle Borcky (Richard Borcky): children: Ben, Brianne and Brett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lavelle (Linda); and eight nieces and nephews.
shorelocalnews.com
Results of Ocean City’s 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest
The 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest in Ocean City included 39 entries, and winners were announced on Monday. The People’s Choice Award winner – the Schatzman home at 2937 Bay Avenue – received more than 600 likes on Facebook. Winners and addresses are listed below:. The list...
Cape Gazette
Ila Joan Beebe, passionate about learning
Ila Joan Beebe, 85, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1937, to Lillian McAllister and Clarence McAllister. She was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, and a daughter, Susan Diane Beebe. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Roland Beebe; and three children, Lawrence Eugene Beebe and wife Linda, Roland Glenn Beebe and wife Margie, and Linda Joanne Beebe-Smith and husband Merrill.
