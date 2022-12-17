Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
ung.edu
Presidential Search Committee named
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) on Dec. 20 named members of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search to replace President Bonita Jacobs, who recently announced plans to retire in June 2023. Jacobs has led...
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
bigeasymagazine.com
How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA
Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children
Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
WRDW-TV
Ga. governor declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather
ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Kemp said. He announced the emergency declaration during a news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Red Cross volunteers provide relief for Georgia families in times of crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During emergencies like an apartment or house fire, first responders are first to the scene and agencies like the American Red Cross are next. “You can see the relief in someone’s face, hear it in their voice, when they realize someone is there to...
HipHopDX.com
Future's Charity Foundation Treats 1,000 Families To Christmas Shopping Spree
Future has alleviated the stresses of the holiday season for a large number of Georgia residents through his Freewishes Foundation. The Atlanta rap legend gave back to the community over the weekend by treating 1,000 Georgia families to an all-out shopping spree at Target as part of the organization’s I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop-Up.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wfmynews2.com
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
mynews13.com
Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis
TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
Ways to Save on your electric bill this winter as Georgia Power raises rates
MACON, Ga. — In the new year, Georgia Power customers will see their bills go up almost $16 in a span of three years. In total, that's about $1.8 billion more for customers who need to use their heaters, lights, and air conditioning to keep their home running. 13WMAZ...
fox5atlanta.com
Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA - Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance. A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or...
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
wfxl.com
Georgia Power offers tips and resources to stay safe and warm in holiday Arctic blast
With extremely cold temperatures expected throughout north and central Georgia this week, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and puts teams and resources in place that are ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter weather, safely and as quickly as possible.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Important tips to prepare your car ahead of colder weather in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
atlantafi.com
How Much House Can You Afford In Atlanta? (Calculator)
If you’re shopping for a home in Atlanta, one of the questions you need to think about is how much house you can afford. The question is one that needs to be weighed seriously because all you have to do is visit the steps of the Fulton, DeKalb or Cobb County courthouse to see foreclosure auctions in action.
allongeorgia.com
Farm Bureau’s Tips for Preparing for Subfreezing Temperatures
Some of the coldest air we’ve seen in nearly 5 years is expected to move into Georgia on Friday and continue through the weekend. As the temperatures fall across the state, make sure you’re prepared so you can keep yourself, your family and your property safe. Please take...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
Comments / 0