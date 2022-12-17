ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

ung.edu

Presidential Search Committee named

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) on Dec. 20 named members of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search to replace President Bonita Jacobs, who recently announced plans to retire in June 2023. Jacobs has led...
bigeasymagazine.com

How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA

Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children

Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. governor declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Kemp said. He announced the emergency declaration during a news...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Future's Charity Foundation Treats 1,000 Families To Christmas Shopping Spree

Future has alleviated the stresses of the holiday season for a large number of Georgia residents through his Freewishes Foundation. The Atlanta rap legend gave back to the community over the weekend by treating 1,000 Georgia families to an all-out shopping spree at Target as part of the organization’s I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop-Up.
GEORGIA STATE
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
mynews13.com

Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Important tips to prepare your car ahead of colder weather in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

How Much House Can You Afford In Atlanta? (Calculator)

If you’re shopping for a home in Atlanta, one of the questions you need to think about is how much house you can afford. The question is one that needs to be weighed seriously because all you have to do is visit the steps of the Fulton, DeKalb or Cobb County courthouse to see foreclosure auctions in action.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Farm Bureau’s Tips for Preparing for Subfreezing Temperatures

Some of the coldest air we’ve seen in nearly 5 years is expected to move into Georgia on Friday and continue through the weekend. As the temperatures fall across the state, make sure you’re prepared so you can keep yourself, your family and your property safe. Please take...
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy