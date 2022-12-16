ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower

Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
KTVB

'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
KTVB

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit

Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
KTVB

Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record

It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
KTVB

Kate Middleton Plants a Tree Dedicated to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton is honoring her late grandmother-in-law. On Tuesday, Westminster Abbey shared photos of the 40-year-old Princess of Wales planting a tree in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at age 96. In the pics, which were taken on Dec. 14, Kate wears a green-and-blue plaid jacket,...
KTVB

Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'

Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
KTVB

Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser

As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
KTVB

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Snubbed From Academy Awards Shortlist

Swiftie fans are gonna have to shake it off, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences snubbed Taylor Swift's All Too Well for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category when the shortlist was announced on Wednesday. There were 200 films eligible in the category, and of those,...
KTVB

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse

Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.
KTVB

King Charles Announces First Trouping of the Colour Birthday Parade

A date has been set for King Charles III's first Trooping of the Colour, and the new monarch's following royal tradition by not having it on his actual birthday. Buckingham Palace announced that Charles' birthday parade will be held June 17, 2023. Charles turns 75 on Nov. 14. During her record-long reign, Queen Elizabeth III also held her Trooping of the Colour in June, though her birthday was in April. According to the palace, the Trooping of the Colour "has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years."

