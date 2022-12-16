Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower
Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
Alyssa Milano Celebrates Turning 50 With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'No Filter. No Touching Up'
Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano! The actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective Instagram post on Monday. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," Milano wrote. She paired the caption with a casual selfie of herself in a T-shirt. "I will spend this day, the same...
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Didn't Reveal Her 'Saturday Night Live' Exit Before Her Final Show
This past episode ofSaturday Night Live was a surprisingly emotional one. After 11 seasons as a stand-out talent on the sketch comedy series, Cecily Strong took her final bow as a castmember. The news broke in the afternoon before the show hit the air, with SNL sharing a message of...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
Kate Middleton Plants a Tree Dedicated to the Late Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton is honoring her late grandmother-in-law. On Tuesday, Westminster Abbey shared photos of the 40-year-old Princess of Wales planting a tree in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at age 96. In the pics, which were taken on Dec. 14, Kate wears a green-and-blue plaid jacket,...
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser
As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
'Yellowjackets' Adds Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter as a Guest Star in Season 2
Jason Ritter is slated to reunite with his wife, Melanie Lynskey, on TV. This time, as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Yellowjackets season 2. While the actor seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks, ET has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Snubbed From Academy Awards Shortlist
Swiftie fans are gonna have to shake it off, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences snubbed Taylor Swift's All Too Well for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category when the shortlist was announced on Wednesday. There were 200 films eligible in the category, and of those,...
Lindsie Chrisley's Christmas With Todd and Julie Will Be Her First Time Seeing Them Since Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley will reunite with her parents, Todd and Julie, over the Christmas holiday. The daughter of the disgraced real estate developers recently told People she hasn't seen her parents since their fraud case sentencing in November. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a...
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse
Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.
John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship
John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him. While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour,...
2023 Awards Season Guide: Everything to Know About the Golden Globes, Oscars and More
Following several years of delays and changes to the entertainment industry and the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other controversies, the 2023 awards season is getting back to normal as the powers that be determine the safest and most responsible way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
King Charles Announces First Trouping of the Colour Birthday Parade
A date has been set for King Charles III's first Trooping of the Colour, and the new monarch's following royal tradition by not having it on his actual birthday. Buckingham Palace announced that Charles' birthday parade will be held June 17, 2023. Charles turns 75 on Nov. 14. During her record-long reign, Queen Elizabeth III also held her Trooping of the Colour in June, though her birthday was in April. According to the palace, the Trooping of the Colour "has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years."
