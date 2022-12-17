Read full article on original website
fortmillprepsports.com
Jackets, Copperheads advance in Chesnee Roundball Classic tourney
CHESNEE – Both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Chesnee Roundball Classic with wins coming Tuesday. Catawba Ridge rolled Blacksburg 78-42 and Fort Mill routed Union County 66-43. The Copperheads will now face Boiling Springs and Fort Mill will face Hillcrest Wednesday. Fort Mill is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Catawba Ridge scheduled to play right afterwards.
wach.com
Three Dutch Fork football stars put pen to paper on National Signing Day
(WACH) - Jarvis Green, Chandler Perry, and Landon Danley made their college football dreams official on Wednesday. The three Dutch Fork football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at Dutch Fork High School. Green is heading to his dream school: Clemson. Perry will be playing at...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
247Sports
Signing day updates; player capsules, insider analysis and more
Early Signing Day is here and after a whirlwind of good news on Tuesday, the South Carolina football program will look to parlay those announcements into signatures. Wednesday, today, is the first of a three-day signing period when recruitable student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels can sign National Letters of Intent.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
fortmillprepsports.com
Black signs with UNC-Charlotte football; Falcons have two more athletic commitments
A decision that has been weighing on his mind for a while, ended with Nation Ford quarterback Carson Black changing his college of choice. Black announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing his commitment to the University of Memphis and committing to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC). Black has...
College basketball’s first Jumpman Invitational tournament begins Tuesday
CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Jumpman Invitational has finally arrived. The college basketball tournament is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. It features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
golaurens.com
Foggie named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 25 Finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators, and...
Judge Collier Signs Letter Of Intent
South Carolina loaded up on safeties this class, and Judge Collier is one of their prized recruits.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WIS-TV
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night in Lexington. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
cn2.com
Summer Break Shortened For Clover Students As District Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next year is set to look a little different for Clover School District following changes made to the 2023 -2024 academic calendar. The District’s Board of Trustees recently approved the new calendar after more than 3,500 parents and school staff voted on what they wanted the next school year to look like.
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
cn2.com
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
WBTV
Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
fortmillsun.com
Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay
Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman’s purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her...
