Fort Mill, SC

Jackets, Copperheads advance in Chesnee Roundball Classic tourney

CHESNEE – Both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Chesnee Roundball Classic with wins coming Tuesday. Catawba Ridge rolled Blacksburg 78-42 and Fort Mill routed Union County 66-43. The Copperheads will now face Boiling Springs and Fort Mill will face Hillcrest Wednesday. Fort Mill is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Catawba Ridge scheduled to play right afterwards.
wach.com

Three Dutch Fork football stars put pen to paper on National Signing Day

(WACH) - Jarvis Green, Chandler Perry, and Landon Danley made their college football dreams official on Wednesday. The three Dutch Fork football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at Dutch Fork High School. Green is heading to his dream school: Clemson. Perry will be playing at...
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
247Sports

Signing day updates; player capsules, insider analysis and more

Early Signing Day is here and after a whirlwind of good news on Tuesday, the South Carolina football program will look to parlay those announcements into signatures. Wednesday, today, is the first of a three-day signing period when recruitable student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels can sign National Letters of Intent.
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
WSOC Charlotte

College basketball’s first Jumpman Invitational tournament begins Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Jumpman Invitational has finally arrived. The college basketball tournament is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. It features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
golaurens.com

Foggie named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 25 Finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators, and...
WIS-TV

Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night in Lexington. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
fortmillsun.com

Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay

Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman’s purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her...
