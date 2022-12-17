ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortmillprepsports.com

Jackets, Copperheads advance in Chesnee Roundball Classic tourney

CHESNEE – Both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Chesnee Roundball Classic with wins coming Tuesday. Catawba Ridge rolled Blacksburg 78-42 and Fort Mill routed Union County 66-43. The Copperheads will now face Boiling Springs and Fort Mill will face Hillcrest Wednesday. Fort Mill is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Catawba Ridge scheduled to play right afterwards.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

College basketball’s first Jumpman Invitational tournament begins Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Jumpman Invitational has finally arrived. The college basketball tournament is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. It features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighbors fed up after driver plows through dog park fence in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a fence at an east Charlotte dog park and now, neighbors are taking their safety into their own hands. Shyam Patel uses the dog park, which is along Shamrock Drive, nearly every day. But right now, it’s lined with yellow caution tape and there are tire marks still in the ground. He and many of his neighbors argue the area is unsafe because of reckless driving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
monroenc.org

Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure

Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
MONROE, NC
whqr.org

Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown

Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte

A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy