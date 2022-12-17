Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Related
fortmillprepsports.com
Jackets, Copperheads advance in Chesnee Roundball Classic tourney
CHESNEE – Both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Chesnee Roundball Classic with wins coming Tuesday. Catawba Ridge rolled Blacksburg 78-42 and Fort Mill routed Union County 66-43. The Copperheads will now face Boiling Springs and Fort Mill will face Hillcrest Wednesday. Fort Mill is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Catawba Ridge scheduled to play right afterwards.
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
Judge Collier Signs Letter Of Intent
South Carolina loaded up on safeties this class, and Judge Collier is one of their prized recruits.
College basketball’s first Jumpman Invitational tournament begins Tuesday
CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Jumpman Invitational has finally arrived. The college basketball tournament is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. It features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
As Green's Lunch nears its 100-year-anniversary, the owners are testing the waters for a sale. The property is valued at $3 million.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Neighbors fed up after driver plows through dog park fence in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a fence at an east Charlotte dog park and now, neighbors are taking their safety into their own hands. Shyam Patel uses the dog park, which is along Shamrock Drive, nearly every day. But right now, it’s lined with yellow caution tape and there are tire marks still in the ground. He and many of his neighbors argue the area is unsafe because of reckless driving.
monroenc.org
Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
WBTV
Water from sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury road is closed after water from a sprinkler left ice on the pavement, leading to two traffic crashes early Monday morning. First responders had Jake Alexander Boulevard near the Biscuitville location closed after the sprinkler covered the road in water that turned to ice.
whqr.org
Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown
Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
wccbcharlotte.com
A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte
A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
wfmynews2.com
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
Concerns grow as street racing continues near NC neighborhood
Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track.
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
Comments / 0