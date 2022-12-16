Read full article on original website
KSLA
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Bossier City. Sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a 43-year-old...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
The five women from Shreveport led police in Texarkana, Ark. on a high speed chase after allegedly stealing $5k of Ulta Beauty products.
myfoxzone.com
Longview firefighters help keep 42 dogs safe, warm after I-20 wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview firefighters helped 42 dogs stay safe and warm after a wreck involving the van transporting the animals on Interstate 20 Monday. The fire department said a crew responded to the crash and found the driver had no major injuries but it would be three hours until another van could pick up the dogs and driver.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Police...
KSLA
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
Woman Killed In Crash Along US-70 In McCurtain County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a woman is dead after a crash along US-70 in McCurtain County on Sunday evening. According to troopers, 19-year-old Danella Maness, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was at a stop sign on OK-98 when they pulled out in front of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on US-70 and were hit.
DPS: 33-year-old Longview man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS. The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler. A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the […]
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Some Forecasters are Saying We Could See Snow Christmas Week.
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
First building developed by a black person in over 100 yearsPhoto byGog. The first black developer in shreveport downtown district in over 100 years Olanza Sanders 7 storey building.
