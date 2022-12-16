ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

Related
texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery

A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
myfoxzone.com

Longview firefighters help keep 42 dogs safe, warm after I-20 wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview firefighters helped 42 dogs stay safe and warm after a wreck involving the van transporting the animals on Interstate 20 Monday. The fire department said a crew responded to the crash and found the driver had no major injuries but it would be three hours until another van could pick up the dogs and driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash

The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy