To: Melbourne water customers in Satellite Beach at the following addresses:. Water has been shut off to your property to repair a water main in the area. Therefore, as a precaution once water service is restored, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes, be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO