Melbourne, FL

melbourneflorida.org

Precautionary Boil Water Notice: Sherwood Ave.

To: Melbourne water customers in Satellite Beach at the following addresses:. Water has been shut off to your property to repair a water main in the area. Therefore, as a precaution once water service is restored, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes, be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Lane Closure: Hibiscus Boulevard, Dec. 22

The City of Melbourne Public Works and Utilities Department will be closing the eastbound right lane of Hibiscus Boulevard from Medical Park Drive to Waverly Place to install a reclaimed water line. The work is scheduled to occur Thursday, December 22, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Disaster Recovery Center Open for Those Impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Brevard County residents who suffered losses and damage as a result of Hurricane Nicole can get information about disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). The Disaster Recover Center is located at the UF/Brevard County Extension Center, 3695 Lake Dr., Cocoa, FL., 32926. The hours of operation are 9...
