Los Angeles, CA

Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
WHAS 11

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video

True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower

Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
WHAS 11

'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WHAS 11

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit

Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
WHAS 11

Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed

More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
BURBANK, CA
WHAS 11

Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury

Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
WHAS 11

Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'

Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
WHAS 11

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Snubbed From Academy Awards Shortlist

Swiftie fans are gonna have to shake it off, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences snubbed Taylor Swift's All Too Well for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category when the shortlist was announced on Wednesday. There were 200 films eligible in the category, and of those,...
WHAS 11

Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser

As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
WHAS 11

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse

Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.

