Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.

14 MINUTES AGO