Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower
Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
WHAS 11
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
WHAS 11
Alyssa Milano Celebrates Turning 50 With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'No Filter. No Touching Up'
Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano! The actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective Instagram post on Monday. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," Milano wrote. She paired the caption with a casual selfie of herself in a T-shirt. "I will spend this day, the same...
WHAS 11
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WHAS 11
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
WHAS 11
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Didn't Reveal Her 'Saturday Night Live' Exit Before Her Final Show
This past episode ofSaturday Night Live was a surprisingly emotional one. After 11 seasons as a stand-out talent on the sketch comedy series, Cecily Strong took her final bow as a castmember. The news broke in the afternoon before the show hit the air, with SNL sharing a message of...
WHAS 11
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed
More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
WHAS 11
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
WHAS 11
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Posts Heartbreaking Wish After His Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is still mourning his death. On Tuesday, Connie posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son alongside a heartbreaking message. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven …," she wrote over the picture. In the photo,...
WHAS 11
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
WHAS 11
Lindsie Chrisley's Christmas With Todd and Julie Will Be Her First Time Seeing Them Since Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley will reunite with her parents, Todd and Julie, over the Christmas holiday. The daughter of the disgraced real estate developers recently told People she hasn't seen her parents since their fraud case sentencing in November. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a...
WHAS 11
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Snubbed From Academy Awards Shortlist
Swiftie fans are gonna have to shake it off, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences snubbed Taylor Swift's All Too Well for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category when the shortlist was announced on Wednesday. There were 200 films eligible in the category, and of those,...
WHAS 11
Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser
As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
WHAS 11
'Yellowjackets' Adds Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter as a Guest Star in Season 2
Jason Ritter is slated to reunite with his wife, Melanie Lynskey, on TV. This time, as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Yellowjackets season 2. While the actor seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks, ET has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.
WHAS 11
2023 Awards Season Guide: Everything to Know About the Golden Globes, Oscars and More
Following several years of delays and changes to the entertainment industry and the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other controversies, the 2023 awards season is getting back to normal as the powers that be determine the safest and most responsible way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.
WHAS 11
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse
Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.
