Osceola County, IA

Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure

The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
INDIANA STATE
Climate, pandemic conspire against hungry Ohioans

Feeding America and Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank host Hungry to Help Lesson Plan for students at an Ohio elementary school in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Feeding America) In addition to overseas wars and continuing supply-chain disruptions, diseases and climate-driven storms are making it hard to feed...
OHIO STATE
In face of shortage, Colorado State Patrol makes trooper training more frequent

Southbound traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver on July 29, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) The Colorado State Patrol plans to run quarterly cadet classes beginning next summer to increase the pace new troopers are able to get onto the state’s roadways. “The good news for the people of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems

Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
MIMBRES, NM
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit

Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado air quality regulators approve ozone plan they know will fail

Smog shrouds Denver's skyline behind Interstate 25 traffic on Aug. 18, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Colorado air quality regulators last week took another series of halting steps towards addressing the state’s long-running ozone problem, rejecting proposals from environmental advocates aimed at shaking up a complex, slow-moving process that they say has repeatedly failed to produce results.
COLORADO STATE
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts

Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
ARIZONA STATE
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today.
TENNESSEE STATE
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift

When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
WISCONSIN STATE
Citing Medicaid costs, Reynolds calls for an end to Public Health Emergency

Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Iowa’s Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to end the federally declared Public Health Emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to...
IOWA STATE

