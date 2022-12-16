Guests at the Oakland Together COVID-19 Tribute Walk at Waterford Oaks County Park in Waterford Township are encouraged to write the names of loved ones lost to COVID-19 on a large yellow heart with black ribbon, and stories of small acts of kindness that helped them get through the pandemic on a large green heart. The memorial opened to invited guests March 10, the one year anniversary of the first known case of COVID-19 in Michigan. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

