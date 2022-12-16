Read full article on original website
Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims
Republican candidates Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh at a Nov. 7, 2022, campaign event for GOP candidates. Masters is the only candidate out of the four who didn't file a suit challenging the results of the midterm election, which all four of them lost. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0.
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Organizers and civil rights groups last year were angry with Gov. Steve Sisolak for spiking legislation to end the death penalty. (Photo: Michael Lyle) An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across the state in recent years.
Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records
In this file photo, Dr. Ryan Cole speaks during a panel discussion titled "COVID 19: A Second Opinion" in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The panel featured scientists and doctors who have been criticized for expressing skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and for promoting the use of unproven medications for treatment of the disease. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
Cutler’s power-grab on special elections disenfranchises W. Pa. voters. Here’s why | Marc Stier
House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler speaks to reporters on the House floor Monday, 12/12/2022 in a screen shot from video provided by the House Republican Caucus. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Lancaster County, last week called for special elections on the May primary to fill the seats of state Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, both Democrats of Allegheny County. The former is the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor-elect, while the latter was elected to represent western Pennsylvania’s redrawn 12th Congressional District.
Inconsistencies in Ohio’s home rule authority highlighted by tobacco legislation
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. State lawmakers in Ohio have been able...
Transformation Project calls termination of state contract ‘unwarranted’
A protester displays a sign at the "Stop Criminalizing Trans Existence" protest in Sioux Falls on Feb. 1, 2020. The protest was in response to bills introduced during the 2020 legislative session. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) A nonprofit advocacy organization for transgender South Dakotans says it has fulfilled its contractual...
Maine Legislature to hold public hearing on heating, housing assistance bill today
Mainers will have the chance to share their thoughts today on a heating and housing assistance bill proposed by Gov. Janet Mills to help people get through the winter amid high prices, as the legislature will convene for a public hearing on the measure. The panel will discuss at 1...
A Dolly Parton hay bale and more Virginia headlines
• Richmond-area Democrats went to party-run polling places Tuesday to pick a nominee to replace the late congressman Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District. Votes in the matchup between state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and state Sen. Joe Morrissey will be hand-counted later today.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of...
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan
Guests at the Oakland Together COVID-19 Tribute Walk at Waterford Oaks County Park in Waterford Township are encouraged to write the names of loved ones lost to COVID-19 on a large yellow heart with black ribbon, and stories of small acts of kindness that helped them get through the pandemic on a large green heart. The memorial opened to invited guests March 10, the one year anniversary of the first known case of COVID-19 in Michigan. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
Feds sending Pa. $98M for health infrastructure upgrades | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Acting state Health Secretary/Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday, 9/13/22 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek) As the Democratic Wolf administration winds down, it’s inevitably taking care of loose ends, and making sure state agencies are ready for the hand-off...
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
