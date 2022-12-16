Read full article on original website
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
Gravesite of Brett Bruns, 19, who died of suicide while in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority and under the care of a Looking Glass Community Services, a treatment center in Eugene. (Courtesy of Bruns family) The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two...
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
In face of shortage, Colorado State Patrol makes trooper training more frequent
Southbound traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver on July 29, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) The Colorado State Patrol plans to run quarterly cadet classes beginning next summer to increase the pace new troopers are able to get onto the state’s roadways. “The good news for the people of Colorado...
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
Mississippi moms and babies are dying. This training teaches first responders how to save their lives.
Dr. Tara Lewis, right, helps health professionals and emergency responders with identifying emergencies with a simulator during a training called STORK at Mississippi Center For Emergency Services in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Matt Greer of Brookhaven was driving home from his shift at the...
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209
The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign. Earlier...
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
Leigh Valley’s Coleman changes mind, resigns from Parkland School Board
The 16th District state Senate primary campaign of Republican Jarrett Coleman was funded largely by a few wealthy individuals (. Republican Jarrett Coleman, who was elected to the state’s 16th Senate District in November, has changed his mind and has resigned from the Parkland School Board. Coleman of Upper...
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit
Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
