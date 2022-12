(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ending 2022 with a record amount of money in the bank. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said the state is ending the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund. The cash is part of what is expected to be a record $6.6 billion budget surplus by the end of next year, and an even larger $8.4 billion surplus by the end of the year after that. ...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO