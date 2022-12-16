(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO