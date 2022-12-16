Read full article on original website
Bug Mungus
2d ago
left wing politically weaponised employees, just what america needs more lies from the left that you are being abused and oppressed by an employer that pays no taxes yet makes millions.
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
newsfromthestates.com
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
Students in Oregon pay a much higher share of the overall costs of four-year universities than in most other states, according to a new report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine increases rates of children with health insurance
Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
Minnesota launches telehealth program to offer no-cost COVID-19 therapeutics
Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 can now access no-cost clinician care and therapeutic treatments through telehealth, the Minnesota Department of Health announced. The state launched the new test-to-treat program Monday in partnership with Cue Health. "Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home test or...
boreal.org
Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1.
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - December 16, 2022. The new year will mean new laws going into effect in Minnesota. A few notable laws passed during the last two legislative sessions will take effect Jan. 1. They include measures meant to help increase...
newsfromthestates.com
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
boreal.org
Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’
Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold
(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
krwc1360.com
Utility Officials Offer Energy Saving Ideas for Arctic Blast
With the coldest stretch of winter air so far this season headed our way this week, Minnesota utilities are weighing-in with ways consumers can try to keep their heating bills a little lower. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says being strategic about the times you keep your home warmer will...
