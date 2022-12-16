INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an exclusive interview. “I served … as an officer for the RNC. I am familiar with how it works and a broad swath of the party. I think I can help out.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO