Kentucky State

As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift

When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an exclusive interview. “I served … as an officer for the RNC. I am familiar with how it works and a broad swath of the party. I think I can help out.”
INDIANA STATE
State News:

* Kentucky is facing a so-called “triple-demic.” That’s according to doctors across the Bluegrass State who say they are dealing with high levels of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. In Lexington alone there have been over 15-hundred confirmed flu cases and nine flu-related deaths in recent months. Doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as well as maintain hygienic practices like hand washing and social distancing where possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon

FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
KENTUCKY STATE
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Rousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
MARYLAND STATE
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
MONTANA STATE
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts

Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office

Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman in November next to a statue of venerated former Comptroller Louis Goldstein in Annapolis as outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot and leaders of Lierman's transition team look on. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) is announcing Monday the first major appointments of her senior leadership...
MARYLAND STATE
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
Lawmakers’ push to shield their home addresses is misguided

Assembly members voting during a session on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) It’s December and people are distracted, so naturally, New Jersey lawmakers are up to something. This time around, they are seeking to shield themselves from the kind of publicly accessible information people can...
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit

Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
GEORGIA STATE
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire

Eleven Democrats have applied for the vacancy representing Montgomery County’s District 14 in the House of Delegates. The seat is about to become vacant now that House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) has been tapped by Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to be his chief legislative officer. The governor —...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis

Members of the Pennsylvania House applaud newly elected Speaker Bryan Cutler on June 22, 2020. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) The 2021-22 session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly provided ample evidence Republican majorities were more interested in consolidating power and pandering to their corporate and fanatical supporters than responding to the needs of the majority of Pennsylvanians. The beginning of the 2023-24 session may offer more of the same – only this time Democrats will share part of the blame.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

