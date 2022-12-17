ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Women's March Cleveland, Black activists say Black Cleveland women and activists were left out of discussions on abortion ballot initiative in Ohio by groups like Planned-Parenthood out of Columbus and Pro Choice Ohio that routinely subordinate Blacks

 5 days ago
Comments / 32

Rod Ziegman
4d ago

why would they include the people they have always targeted with their racist agenda?!? planned parenthood was founded with the 1900s goal of eugenics, and that history wasn't hidden until recently, but can still be found if you dig past current rewrights.

Reply(2)
13
Boo Radley
3d ago

Must every article lament “poor black” one thing or another.Why is this group suffering when they have moved to the head of every line for 60 years.What is missing from this picture.Could it be initiative and ambition?Maybe sports is not the answer?

Reply(1)
8
Anne Marie Anelli
4d ago

A reproductive right implies that a second human being is created. You can not reproduce without a second life coming into being. The U.S. government does not prevent individuals from becoming parents.

Reply
6
 

