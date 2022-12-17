Women's March Cleveland, Black activists say Black Cleveland women and activists were left out of discussions on abortion ballot initiative in Ohio by groups like Planned-Parenthood out of Columbus and Pro Choice Ohio that routinely subordinate Blacks

Read full article on original website
Rod Ziegman
4d ago
why would they include the people they have always targeted with their racist agenda?!? planned parenthood was founded with the 1900s goal of eugenics, and that history wasn't hidden until recently, but can still be found if you dig past current rewrights.
Boo Radley
3d ago
Must every article lament “poor black” one thing or another.Why is this group suffering when they have moved to the head of every line for 60 years.What is missing from this picture.Could it be initiative and ambition?Maybe sports is not the answer?
Anne Marie Anelli
4d ago
A reproductive right implies that a second human being is created. You can not reproduce without a second life coming into being. The U.S. government does not prevent individuals from becoming parents.
Comparing notes: Laura Hancock looked at constitutional amendments either enshrining abortion rights or rejecting state legislatures from restricting abortion rights, in the states that passed measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She found that liberal-leaning California and Vermont enshrined abortion rights with over 67% of the vote. But the other states – Kansas, Michigan, Kentucky and Montana – passed or defeated their measures with 57% to 59% of the vote. This could have implications for Ohio if the legislature resurrects the plan to require at least 60% of the vote for a constitutional amendment to pass.
CATCH UP BY READING OUR ARCHIVED ARTICLES AT KATHYWRAYCOLEMANONLINENEWSBLOG.COM. 2022, 2021-266, 2020-280, 2019-176 , 2018-181, 2017-173, 2016-137, 2015-213, 2014-266, 2013-226, 2012-221, 2011-135, 2010-109, 2009-5 Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. We interviewed former president...
The weight of the pen Governor DeWine weighs options of whether to veto or sign into law several bills passed by the legislature.
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for alleged civil rights violations is now selling the home at the center of the lawsuit. Homeowner Daniel Grand filed the suit against the city and Brennan in his individual and official capacity in...
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will...
(JTA) — In its closing session, Ohio’s legislature passed a law imposing penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for “zoom-bombing” religious services, a practice that antisemites have used to intimidate Jews. The law, “Increasing Penalties for Disturbing a Religious Service,”...
Internal board disagreements bubbled to the surface as artists once again called for transparency and change
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University just celebrated winter commencement -- the second under President Dr. Laura Bloomberg. Born and raised in Minnesota, she spent most of her working adult life there, but in an interview with 3News anchor Dave Chudowsky, Bloomberg says she is embracing her new hometown and new role.
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s four-decade-long career in public office is […] The post Why the Ohio Redistricting Commission wasn’t held in contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting on New Year’s Day, families across the country will notice sesame will be added to manufacturers labels after being named a major food allergen in 2021 under the FASTER Act. Right now, sesame can appear in undeclared ingredients such as flavors and spice blends, leaving many families in the dark. […]
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Mayor Katie Gallagher on Monday (Dec. 19) announced her resignation, effective Dec. 30, to accept a new position with Cuyahoga County. “I’m going to the county to work under new County Executive Chris Ronayne as the deputy chief of operations in community innovation,” Gallagher said.
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday. Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions …. A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is making a pregnant mother’s trip to the doctor a lot easier. To fight the high rate of infant mortality in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, the agency is offering Baby on Board, which gives free bus and rail passes to pregnant women and their families. Researchers say transportation is a major barrier for some pregnant women, prompting them to miss prenatal and postnatal appointments. Such appointments are vital for the health of a newborn.
