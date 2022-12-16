Read full article on original website
Related
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
talkbusiness.net
USDA provides $3.7 million grant to help replenish bottomland, hardwood forests in Arkansas
Arkansas’ bottomland hardwood forests need to be replenished and part of a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to restore those forests. Scientists believe these forests will play a role in combating climate change. Dr. Homer Wilkes, undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment for the...
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
southarkansassun.com
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
thv11.com
Support for Crown Act lingers in Arkansas
Last week, the passage of the protective Crown Act was blocked. One representative explained why she believes this is a necessary conversation in the Natural State.
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
Kait 8
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
Animal shelters across Arkansas are bursting at the seams
Animal shelters all across the state are bursting at the seams, using any means possible to help clear space before the holidays.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Comments / 1