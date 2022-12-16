ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AR

WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
ARKANSAS STATE
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
PARAGOULD, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
southarkansassun.com

Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas

A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

