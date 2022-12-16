Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Itawamba County deputies arrest man for burglarizing church parsonage
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies made an arrest in a church parsonage break-in. Austin Ashley was charged with burglary of a dwelling. Investigators said they were called to the Antioch Church property on December 8. The home is located next to the church. Several church items...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Starkville Woman Arrested For Hitting Someone With Bottle Of Booze, Kicking Officer
According to WCBI, a Starkville woman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Chrystie Taylor hit an employee with a bottle of booze when they tried to stop her from leaving the store without paying. Starkville police searched for...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
wtva.com
Three dead, child in critical condition following train collision in Sherman
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Sherman Monday night. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford...
wcbi.com
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
wtva.com
Fire destroys transmission shop in Nettleton Monday
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a transmission shop in the Cason Community Monday morning. Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody said a transmission shop caught on fire on Highway 371. The shop was a total loss. No one was inside the building at the time of...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Asks Chancery Court to Close Stonewater Due to Runaways
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is asking the Chancery Court to shut down the Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center due to the number of runaway teens and not having a proper license to operate. On Nov. 28, the county filed a Complaint for Injunction and Declaratory Relief in the Lafayette...
wtva.com
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Traffic Stop In Tupelo Leads To Felony Arrest
On December 12, at approximately 2:30 am Tupelo Police Officers were dispatched to the West Main Street area for a report of occupants in a white Nissan Altima throwing bottles and causing a disturbance. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the cross-town area. The initial investigation...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka. Authorities are trying to find a...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County rejected the same question on Tuesday.
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
WTOK-TV
Mike Leach memorial service details
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
