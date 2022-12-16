ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Fire destroys transmission shop in Nettleton Monday

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a transmission shop in the Cason Community Monday morning. Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody said a transmission shop caught on fire on Highway 371. The shop was a total loss. No one was inside the building at the time of...
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
COLUMBUS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Traffic Stop In Tupelo Leads To Felony Arrest

On December 12, at approximately 2:30 am Tupelo Police Officers were dispatched to the West Main Street area for a report of occupants in a white Nissan Altima throwing bottles and causing a disturbance. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the cross-town area. The initial investigation...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka

Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka. Authorities are trying to find a...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
ABERDEEN, MS
WLOX

Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
OXFORD, MS
WTOK-TV

Mike Leach memorial service details

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy