desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch Police arrest man for shoplifting
On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
Mississippi man faces charges after pit bulls attack lineman
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after his pit bulls allegedly attacked a lineman who was working at a nearby home in Carroll County. The attack happened just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was leaving a call at […]
Two arrested after search warrant turns up 9 pounds of marijuauna
Two Mississippi men were arrested when a search warrant turned up more than 9 pounds of marijuana. On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the Verona area of Lee County. Bradley Jaquez Boose; 28,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Asks Chancery Court to Close Stonewater Due to Runaways
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is asking the Chancery Court to shut down the Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center due to the number of runaway teens and not having a proper license to operate. On Nov. 28, the county filed a Complaint for Injunction and Declaratory Relief in the Lafayette...
DeSoto County deputy car struck on Highway 61
WALLS, Miss. — A DeSoto County sheriff’s department vehicle was struck, while on the scene of a crash. Volunteer firefighters for the Walls Fire Department responded to a head-on collision car crash on Highway 61 and Stateline Road. While on the scene, a car going north on Highway...
wcbi.com
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
d1sportsnet.com
Kedrick Reescano commits to Mississippi
4 star running back Kedrick Reescano has committed to Mississippi. The 5-11, 190 pound Reescano, from New Caney TX, chose Ole Miss over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 8 running back in the 2023 class and No. 166 overall. December 18, 2022.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcel Reed, 4-star QB, announces Ole Miss decommitment
Marcel Reed, a 2023 4-star QB, announced on Monday night his decision to decommit from Ole Miss. Reed stars for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and originally committed to Ole Miss in April. Reed’s statement gave thanks to God, his family, the Oxford community, and Ole Miss. Reed stated, though, that his signing will still take place at noon on Wednesday.
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
