Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
Mississippi man charged with attempted capital murder of officer; deputy wounded in incident
A Mississippi man is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he reportedly shot and wounded a deputy from Lamar County in a police chase. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge...
Man charged with shooting Mississippi deputy in the back
A sheriff said a Mississippi man will be charged with attempted capital murder after shooting a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy in the back hours and hitting another deputy’s police vehicle. A deputy, named by WDAM-TV as Steve Pazos, was shot and wounded Friday night while investigating an auto...
darkhorsepressnow.com
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute
Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer. The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 22-year-old Lamar County man who was arrested as the suspect that shot a Lamar County deputy Friday night is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Lamar Country Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday afternoon that Troy Prenell Johnson...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WDAM-TV
Shady Grove holds inaugural Christmas giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday spirit took over Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday as it hosted its inaugural Christmas giveaway. Families gathered for the opportunity to take home bikes, gift cards and even a free COVID shot. Program coordinator Camille Hays said the turnout exceeded her expectations. Want more...
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
impact601.com
Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased
An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
Comments / 0