Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged

A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg

A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
VOSSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Shady Grove holds inaugural Christmas giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday spirit took over Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday as it hosted its inaugural Christmas giveaway. Families gathered for the opportunity to take home bikes, gift cards and even a free COVID shot. Program coordinator Camille Hays said the turnout exceeded her expectations. Want more...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased

An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS

