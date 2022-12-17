ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart

A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
SMITHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust made in Decherd on Saturday

On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to Sonic Drive-In in reference to a subject locking their keys in their vehicle. Sgt. Tyler Womack arrived at Sonic and could immediately smell a strong odor believed to be marijuana in the parking lot. After getting the vehicle unlocked,...
DECHERD, TN

