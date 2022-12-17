Read full article on original website
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
