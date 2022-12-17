Read full article on original website
WBKO
Shelters prepare for influx of people amidst cold temperatures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people in the Bowling Green and Southcentral Kentucky community will be looking for a warm place to stay over the next few days because of the frigid temperatures. Homeless shelters in Bowling Green are preparing themselves for an influx of people seeking shelter over...
wkyufm.org
With brutal winter weather coming to Kentucky, shelters and emergency service providers prepare to help the vulnerable
With single-digit temperatures expected in the coming days, unhoused individuals across the region remain some of the most vulnerable in the community, with homeless shelters and emergency services preparing to help those in need. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to drop to below freezing in parts of...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
Safety tips for extreme cold set to hit Kentucky
With dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the Bluegrass, it is important to be prepared with the proper safety measures.
WBKO
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green
The latest news and weather. State of Emergency declared for Kentucky as inclement weather approaches. BGFD emphasizes heater safety as winter approaches. Heater safety should be a main focus going into winter weather. Chewy.com donates 24 pallets of pet supplies to Bowling Green community. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00...
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
WTVQ
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
whvoradio.com
Weather Service Gives Update Ahead of Thursday Weather Event
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way. The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperative says the best way for their co-ops to stay ready is for their members to stay ready. Throughout...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
