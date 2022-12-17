ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Shelters prepare for influx of people amidst cold temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people in the Bowling Green and Southcentral Kentucky community will be looking for a warm place to stay over the next few days because of the frigid temperatures. Homeless shelters in Bowling Green are preparing themselves for an influx of people seeking shelter over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

With brutal winter weather coming to Kentucky, shelters and emergency service providers prepare to help the vulnerable

With single-digit temperatures expected in the coming days, unhoused individuals across the region remain some of the most vulnerable in the community, with homeless shelters and emergency services preparing to help those in need. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to drop to below freezing in parts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green

The latest news and weather. State of Emergency declared for Kentucky as inclement weather approaches. BGFD emphasizes heater safety as winter approaches. Heater safety should be a main focus going into winter weather. Chewy.com donates 24 pallets of pet supplies to Bowling Green community. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Weather Service Gives Update Ahead of Thursday Weather Event

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy