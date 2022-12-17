Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Man Arrested, One Woman Wanted for Felony Shoplifting
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Phillip Plummer of Dover, Delaware for felony shoplifting and other charges following an investigation that began in Dover last week. On December 15, 2022, […] The post One Man Arrested, One Woman Wanted for Felony Shoplifting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WMDT.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash occurred on Bayside Drive in the area of Pickering Beach Road. As a result, Bayside Drive will be closed from South Little Creek Road to Bergold Lane for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WBOC
Somerset County Man Sentenced for 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a Somerset County man for manslaughter in connection to a cold case murder from more than a decade ago. Ryan Ellis of Princess Anne was sentenced to ten years in prison, the maximum available, with six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections (DOC), followed by a period of five years of supervised probation, on a single count of Involuntary Manslaughter.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 27-year-old man killed his neighbor after her children ran to him for help because she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Prior to the murder, the suspect beat his girlfriend in front of two children inside her home in Mangonia on Tuesday. According to police, Gadiel Haro, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested by the Delaware State Police after an investigation began early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to a physical altercation at the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. When troopers arrived, they discovered that Gadiel Haro had a dispute with his The post Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Crash Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on December 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area as Ralph Marlow, 42, of Felton, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area...
firststateupdate.com
Millsboro Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night. Police said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the same intersection. The Yukon began turning left onto Almond Avenue and crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki police said. As a result, the front tire of the motorcycle struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. The motorcycle driver was ejected, and the Yukon stopped a short time later.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
