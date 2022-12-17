Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
thebrag.com
Lily Allen: ‘Nepo babies have feelings’
Lily Allen has returned with another rant defending nepo babies, and it’s every bit as wild as the first one. Lily Allen isn’t very happy about the growing discourse around nepo babies, it seems. Hours after a series of tweets where she claimed nepo babies were ‘starved of affection’, the star returned with another, albeit more subdued, thread.
thebrag.com
These New South Whales release long-lost Daniel Johns interview
Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns. Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night. “In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked...
thebrag.com
Laura Byrne slams Kyle Sandilands in leaked text over Yung Gravy drama
Laura Byrne has slammed Kyle Sandilands in leaked texts over “misogynistic” comments that he made about Abbie Chatfield during a recent interview with Yung Gravy. Kyle Sandilands was hosting the Kyle and Jackie O show alongside Brittany Hockley, who has been standing in for Jackie O while she is off sick. In the interview, Yung Gravy mentioned that he had a date with Abbie Chatfield lined up.
thebrag.com
How to vote for your favourite Love Island couple ahead of the finale
Love Island Australia’s hotly awaited grand final takes place tonight, and there are three couples currently in the running to take out the crown. Phoebe and Mitch, Austen and Claudia, and Callum and Maddy will face off tonight, and a public vote will decide which couple wins season four of the popular reality show.
thebrag.com
James LaBrie Reveals when Dream Theater will make new music
James LaBrie has revealed that Dream Theater will start making new music as soon as they wrap up their current tour. Dream Theater is about the restart its “A View From The Top Of The World” tour around Asia and Europe. In a recent interview with Pete Pardo of Sea Of Tranquility, La Brie explained when their tour will wrap and where they’re visiting.
thebrag.com
Ex-Studio 10 host slams Channel 10 for Australia Day move
Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has criticised Channel 10 for virtue-baiting over their Australia Day announcement. Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has slammed Channel 10 for their refusal to recognise January 26th as Australia Day going forward. In his criticism, Hildebrand accused Paramount of ‘virtue signalling’, claiming they should have donated to indigenous charities that denounce the date itself.
thebrag.com
The first MAFS pair up has been leaked & their wedding day is chaos
The first MAFS couple has been leaked, and if their wedding day is any indication of what the new season has in store, then buckle in because we’re in for a ride. It was recently reported that the ‘biggest ever scandal’ will occur on the upcoming season of MAFS. The scandal in question sees one of the brides discover that her TV groom hooked up with another woman hours before walking down the aisle.
thebrag.com
MAFS star banned from Instagram after making homophobic comments
MAFS star Daniel Holmes was temporarily banned from Instagram after making a string of fatphobic comments. The 30-year-old has his account temporarily disabled for “sexual and nudity content”. Daniel when and why he was banned from the platform in a now grid deleted post. “Santa I didn’t want...
thebrag.com
Apology regarding our recent article on Suzan Mutesi
On 14 November we published an article titled ‘Celeb Stylist details alleged assault by ‘The Challenge’ star Suzan Mutesi’ about Suzan Mutesi, an award-winning Ugandan-Australian fashion designer, author and actress. It has been pointed out to us and we accept that the article contained some defamatory...
