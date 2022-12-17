Read full article on original website
2022 Arizona Leaderboards: 2024 Positional Velocity
With 2022 drawing to a close and the PBR Arizona Showcase Season completed, our staff will begin looking back at the top metrics from each class throughout the year. Including national events, our staff hosted 19 showcases with hundreds of players from across the State, as well as a handful of players from surrounding States.
2022 Idaho Rewind: Most Viewed Profiles
Interested in attending the next PBR Idaho event? Register HERE. As we are beginning to wrap up 2022 and gear up for the 2023 Preseason, our PBR Idaho Staff has gathered all the numbers and data from our successful event schedule in 2022 and compiled them into overall leaderboards to highlight the top statistical performances of the year. These standout lists are loaded with prospects, both committed and uncommitted, that are heading into their Spring campaigns looking to continue their standout performances from 2022 into the 2023 High School Season.
Most Viewed Profiles of 2022: No. 8 Carter Smith
With 2022 coming to a close, we continue our yearly tradition of highlighting the Top 10 most viewed PBR Profiles in the state of Florida. Each year, millions of PBR Profiles are viewed around the country by coaches, scouts, players, parents, and baseball fans. Over 321,000 profiles were viewed in just Florida alone in 2022. We will start today by counting down the Top 10 most viewed profiles in the state. This data was collected through Google Analytics.
2022 Idaho Rewind: Top Avg. Breaking Ball Spin Rate
Interested in attending the next PBR Idaho event? Register HERE. As we are beginning to wrap up 2022 and gear up for the 2023 Preseason, our PBR Idaho Staff has gathered all the numbers and data from our successful event schedule in 2022 and compiled them into overall leaderboards to highlight the top statistical performances of the year. These standout lists are loaded with prospects, both committed and uncommitted, that are heading into their Spring campaigns looking to continue their standout performances from 2022 into the 2023 High School Season.
2022 Utah Leaderboards: Exit Velocity
The 2022 showcase season is now behind us and we're going to begin recapping everything we saw over the past year, including standouts from several different metrics. Our staff ran a total of 10 showcases, as well as four national events with Super 60, Future Games, Jr. Future Games, West Coast Games.
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 8 Grant Hollister
With the year coming to an end, our staff is taking some time to highlight and reflect on the most viewed profiles in Missouri throughout 2022. We’ll be working our way to the top spot, starting with No. 10 Xander Schmitt earlier, No. 9 Trey Snyder yesterday, and ultimately releasing the most viewed name on New Year’s Eve.
VA/DC Leaderboard 2022: Top Average Slider Spin Rate
Another year is in the books and we want to take a look back at some of the top performances of the year that was 2022. So we give to you our PBR Virginia/DC Leaderboard. For these players to qualify, they had to be at a PBR Virginia/DC affiliated event (Including Team PBR, PBR Future Games, Scout Days, and Mid-Atlantic Procase).
VA/DC Leaderboard 2022: Top IF Velo
Another year is in the books and we want to take a look back at some of the top performances of the year that was 2022. So we give to you our PBR Virginia/DC Leaderboard. For these players to qualify, they had to be at a PBR Virginia/DC affiliated event (Including Team PBR, PBR Future Games, Scout Days, and Mid-Atlantic Procase).
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Blanchard Walks Off in 4A State Championship
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Red Oak Captures Class A Spring Championship
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
Clemmens Crystal Ball
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - In January we will see players from all over the region at our Preseason ID events, including some players we've previously seen and there will be development gains for many of them. There will also be players we've not seen before and they will show us their tools while creating a data/metrics baseline in their PBR profile.
Most Viewed Profiles of 2022: No. 9 Chase Mobley
With 2022 coming to a close, we continue our yearly tradition of highlighting the Top 10 most viewed PBR Profiles in the state of Florida. Each year, millions of PBR Profiles are viewed around the country by coaches, scouts, players, parents, and baseball fans. Over 321,000 profiles were viewed in just Florida alone in 2022. We will start today by counting down the Top 10 most viewed profiles in the state. This data was collected through Google Analytics.
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 9 Trey Snyder
With the year coming to an end, our staff is taking some time to highlight and reflect on the most viewed profiles in Missouri throughout 2022. We’ll be working our way to the top spot, starting with No. 10 Xander Schmitt yesterday and releasing the most viewed name on New Year’s Eve.
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Blake Seefeldt's State Tournament
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
SC 2022 Most Viewed Player Profiles: #9 Zander Buchan
With 2022 coming to a close we begin to take a look at the most viewed player profiles in South Carolina over the last year. PBR continues to be a go-to source of information for college coaches and pro-scouts. All Major League Organizations and over 800 colleges are subscribed to PBR services. Coaches and scouts can go to a players profile page and see player video as well as advanced analytics. With all the information provided it allows coaches and scouts to get an idea of who the player is as well as track their progress throughout their careers.
2023 Team Preview: Farmersville Fightin' Farmers
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Texas. Teams across the state...
Most Viewed Profiles of 2022: No. 9 Hudson Morgan
With 2022 coming to a close we begin to take a look back at the year that was. PBR offers players a chance to connect with coaches and scouts with a full profile, including stats, advanced analytics, and video. As we look back at 2022, we take a look at the most viewed player profiles in North Carolina over the past year. All Major League Organizations and over 900 colleges are subscribed to PBR services. With all the information provided, it allows coaches and scouts to get an idea of who the player is as well as track their progress throughout their careers.
2022 Most Viewed Profiles: No. 12 South McCoy
PBR Mississippi strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
