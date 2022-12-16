Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Pluto TV: What’s Coming in January 2023
Pluto TV is delivering new programming for the month of January 2023. There will be 120+ episodes of Top Gear (BBC) and over 25 episodes of spin-offs and specials including: Top Gear: Ambitious But Rubbish, Top Gear: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Top Gear: Extra Gear, Top Gear: Winter Blunderland, Top Gear: India Special, Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip and Top Gear: Special: Botswana.
AdWeek
HBO Max Releases New Teaser Trailer for 2023
HBO Max has released a promo for its upcoming and returning series in 2023. The trailer shows new clips for True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal. There are also clips from upcoming original programs such...
AdWeek
#AskNewser: TV Newsers Describe How Their Shows Will Evolve in 2023
For the 2022-’23 year-end #AskNewser, we caught up with broadcast and cable news anchors and hosts to find out what how they expect to their shows will evolve in 2023. ABC News chief meteorologist and climate unit managing editor Ginger Zee, ABC News What Would You Do? host John Quiñones; CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty, and CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller; CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, CNN State of the Union co-anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash, CNN This Morning anchor and chief correspondent Kaitlan Collins, and CNN anchor for CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo on CNN and CNN International, and CNN Royal Correspondent Max Foster. Additionally, we caught up with Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition and Bloomberg Crypto anchor Kailey Leinz, Bloomberg Markets: The Close anchor Romaine Bostick, Fox News’ America Reports co-anchor Sandra Smith, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, FBN The Bottom Line co-host Dagen McDowell and outgoing PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.
AdWeek
Netflix Top 10: Wednesday Is Killing It During the Week of Dec. 12
Wednesday remains the most streamed program for the fourth week in a row, according to Netflix’s Top 10 list for the week of Dec. 12. The comedy mystery pulled an additional 173.96 million hours viewed and now holds the record for the second most popular English-language series with 1.19 billion hours viewed. Harry & Meghan was the second most streamed program with 97.71 million hours viewed, reaching No. 1 in the UK and appearing in the Top 10 list in 85 countries. The Recruit came in third, making its debut with 52.3 million hours viewed.
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
AdWeek
ABC News Drops Freelance Producer Secretly Working for Political Consulting Firm
ABC News has severed ties with Kristen Hentschel, a freelance TV producer for the news outlet, after it was revealed she was moonlighting as a corporate operative. In an explosive report from NPR’s David Folkenflik, Floodlight’s Miranda Green and Mario Ariza, Hentschel would apparently use her ABC News credentials to gain access to politicians and use that opportunity to perform political hit jobs on them.
AdWeek
Netflix Subscribers Can Stream Nike Training Club Workouts Beginning December 30
Netflix users looking to start their 2023 fitness resolutions (or fend off that Christmas hangover) will be able to stream exercises from Nike. Nike Training Club features a series of workouts that include progressive workout programs for strength, endurance, yoga and mobility. They also offer nutrition and wellness guidance, and expert tips from Nike Trainers.
AdWeek
How Artists Are Making Trending Songs on TikTok
By now, it’s no secret the power TikTok has when it comes to moments going viral. Many independent artists and those looking to start a music career are turning to the platform to do their own marketing and get in front of the eyes of the right people. Country...
AdWeek
The Reasons Why Netflix’s Ad Tier Was Its Least Popular Plan in November
Netflix’s new ad-supported tier reportedly isn’t as popular as the streamer would like. The plan accounted for only 9% of new Netflix sign-ups in the United States during November, the first month it was made available, according to subscription analytics firm Antenna, per the Wall Street Journal. Around...
AdWeek
Spectrum News Southern California Adds Seth Lemon as Morning Anchor
Seth Lemon will join Spectrum News 1 in Southern California in January 2023. Beginning January 9, Lemon will co-anchor Your Mornings on Spectrum News 1 alongside anchor Giselle Fernandez. Lemon recently served as managing editor for digital platforms at KNX News radio in Los Angeles, curating the station’s social media...
AdWeek
WAVY Names Aesia Toliver New Morning Anchor
Aesia Toliver has been named the new morning weekday anchor for Norfolk, Va., NBC affiliate WAVY. Toliver will co-anchor alongside Katie Collett, meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler and traffic reporter Madison Pearman from 4:30-7 a.m. She will also anchor the midday newscast. “Aesia is an award-winning journalist with endless energy,” said news...
AdWeek
Hero Media Launches GoodFeed, a Social Platform Catered to Women
Black-owned media and tech company Hero Media launched its own social platform, GoodFeed, catering its content toward women-identifying audiences. The platform launched in October to select users and was made publicly available this week. Similar to YouTube, users can create a channel to host editorial content like written articles, audio...
AdWeek
Nielsen Top 10: Wednesday Is Most Streamed Program for Week of Nov. 21
The hit Netflix series Wednesday was the most streamed program for the week of November 21, according to Nielsen’s Top 10 list. The teen dramedy pulled in 5.99 billion minutes viewed; more than half of the viewers hail from the 18-49 demo, 60% female, and quarter of which were from Hispanic households. Wednesday now ranks as the second highest streamed weekly viewing program of all time (since 2020), with Stranger Things ranked as N0.1 with 7.20 billion minutes viewed.
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Looking to give Mainers a little extra luck this holiday season, the Maine Lottery Reindeer Run campaign introduces three new instant win games and the new Reindeer Run Second Chance promotion. In the spot by Fuseideas, a man meets his girlfriend’s family for the first time at the holidays and makes a big faux pas thinking he’s entered an ugly sweater party. He has not, and learns that the uncomfortable way.
AdWeek
Cartoon Network Shows Off Brand Refresh for 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is keeping things fresh after 30 years. The company is rolling out its first brand refresh in a decade, updating its color palette, breaking down the logo, enlisting new talent and leaning into split-screen. Former CMO Tricia Melton spearheaded the overall refresh, with Jacob Escobedo, svp of creative...
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023
Netflix will crack down on password sharing starting in early 2023. The company has been looking into ways to stop password sharing over the past few months. Still, the changes will formally take effect in next year, as co-CEO Reed Hastings noted the streamer has waited too long on this issue, according to the Wall Street Journal.
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Create Notes
Instagram launched a Notes feature that allows users to share posts containing only text and emojis that will only be visible for 24 hours. Each Note can contain up to 60 characters. Rather than being public content, Notes will be shared with the audience the creator selects and will appear at the top of each user’s inbox in the Instagram mobile application.
AdWeek
Twitter Begins Pilot Test of Twitter Blue for Business
Building on its most recent official rollout of subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter began a pilot test of Twitter Blue for Business with a select group of businesses. A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses in the pilot, and Oreo. had some fun with...
AdWeek
Week of Dec. 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place in Ratings Race
For the week of December 12, ABC’s Good Morning America was the top morning show in total viewers. It remained in second place in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 behind NBC’s Today, but narrowed the gap with its NBC morning rival to just -7,000 viewers. All morning...
AdWeek
NBC News Daily Gives Network Midday Ratings Bump
There is a new ratings battle in the TV broadcast news business – daytime. The daypart that was, for some time, the sole domain of ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know has been met with competition from NBC with NBC News Daily, a midday program airing across NBC broadcast and streaming.
