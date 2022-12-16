Read full article on original website
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
TV star Kirstie Alley died in Florida after getting treatment from Tampa hospital
Beloved “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley waged a private, brief battle with cancer in Florida, it was revealed.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show
CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
Popculture
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
New York Post
Andrea Bocelli has 19 concerts left on his tour. We found tickets for $66.
We get chills just thinking of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic voice. The soaring highs of “Con Te Partirò,” the playful romance percolating through “Brindisi,” and “Perfect Symphony’s” epic beauty are enough to make any music fan’s hairs stand on end. Now,...
Character Actor Cliff Emmich Dead at 85
Veteran character actor Cliff Emmich—who had memorable roles in movies including Payday and Halloween II—has died of lung cancer at the age of 85. Born in Cincinnati but raised in Los Angeles, Emmich broke into show business with a bit part in 1969’s Gaily, Gaily and racked up dozens of credits on the big and small screen. Michael Landon reportedly wrote a part specially for him: a middle-aged dad whose daughter is ashamed that he is fat. “Fat guys usually get cast as bad guys,” he said in a 1978 interview. “I’ve been the heavy ‘heavy’ in Police Woman, Starsky and Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. This is my first chance to portray a nice man.”
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez
The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of the WE tv reality show “Super Sized Salon,” has died. She was 37. The plus-size stylist was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas and died from heart complications over the weekend, sources told TMZ on Monday. Her salon’s Instagram account posted about her death on Monday, writing, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family...
They flew to Nashville. Bluebell, their dog, was sent to Saudi Arabia
In London, Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, was somehow put on the wrong flight. It took two more days to bring her to the U.S. "We don't know if she'll ever be the same," her owner says.
