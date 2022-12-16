ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.  Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
iheart.com

Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health

Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
TheDailyBeast

Character Actor Cliff Emmich Dead at 85

Veteran character actor Cliff Emmich—who had memorable roles in movies including Payday and Halloween II—has died of lung cancer at the age of 85. Born in Cincinnati but raised in Los Angeles, Emmich broke into show business with a bit part in 1969’s Gaily, Gaily and racked up dozens of credits on the big and small screen. Michael Landon reportedly wrote a part specially for him: a middle-aged dad whose daughter is ashamed that he is fat. “Fat guys usually get cast as bad guys,” he said in a 1978 interview. “I’ve been the heavy ‘heavy’ in Police Woman, Starsky and Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. This is my first chance to portray a nice man.”
People

See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million

"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million.   Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August.  "Well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez

The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of the WE tv reality show “Super Sized Salon,” has died. She was 37. The plus-size stylist was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas and died from heart complications over the weekend, sources told TMZ on Monday. Her salon’s Instagram account posted about her death on Monday, writing, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family...
LAS VEGAS, NV

