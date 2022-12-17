St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO