FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pasadenanow.com
Sew What? Anything You Like, At This Open Sewing Meetup
Remainders Creative Reuse, a Pasadena non-profit thrift store for donated fabric, paper and other arts and crafts supplies, is hosting an Open Sewing Meetup on Thursday, Dec. 22, at their shop at 787 E. Washington Blvd. It’s an evening where you can join fellow sewists and make whatever your heart...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Center’s Annual Festive Holiday Celebration Returns In-Person This Saturday
For the first time in two years, Pasadena Senior Center will host its annual festive holiday celebration in person on Saturday, Dec. 24, featuring food, music, presents, and Santa Claus. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. If the weather cooperates, PSC will party in true Southern California style, out on...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Donations Drop, Salvation Army to Distribute Food and Toys to 500 Needy Families on Wednesday
The Salvation Army is distributing food and toys to needy families on Wednesday at its church location at 960 East Walnut Street. This year’s food and toy drive will serve about 500 families and 1,500 children who signed up, said Major Roy Wild, who leads the Pasadena Salvation Army Tabernacle Corps.
pasadenanow.com
St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School’s Kindergartners Engineer their Own Gingerbread Houses
St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Community Foundation’s YES, Virginia Grants Brighten Holidays for 12 Local Nonprofits
For the 28th consecutive year, Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) has helped bring the magic of Christmas to 12 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations with funding through its Yes, Virginia Grant Program. The grants will help nearly 2,500 children receive holiday gifts or participate in special holiday experiences at each recipient agency. In...
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Leads Festive Event at the Gamble House
District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton kept Pasadena’s holiday season rolling along with a multi-stop Christmas celebration Sunday night, culminating in a festive celebration at Pasadena’s Gamble house. “We’ve been through a lot. In the past two years, this is just a chance for everyone to get together again,”...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Residents Help Beautify Business Area and Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day
Over 26 volunteers from the community joined Pasadena Water and Power’s Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day on Nov. 12, at the Block 5 Parking Lot, which serves multiple small businesses along the southeast comer of Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave. PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger Interim General Manager...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Issues Christmas and New Year’s Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for...
pasadenanow.com
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
pasadenanow.com
Breakfast at Blair!
Blair extends a special thank you to the PTSA who provided breakfast for Blair staff this morning. Blair staff had a fun time decorating staff members as Christmas trees. The day was filled with great food, love, laughter, and plenty of opportunity to make fond memories with good friends and family. As the saying goes, “the best is yet to come”!
pasadenanow.com
‘Cats of Festivus’ Event to Feature Scratching Post Festivus Pole and the Meowing of Grievances
The Tail Town Cats of Festivus this December 23 at 1:30 p.m. is a voting competition that lets fans vote for their favorite adoptable cats. The event, aimed to raise awareness about animal adoption and to find forever homes for the cats, will spotlight six adorable cats named Lorraine, Olive, Arcadia, Tortellini, Anthony, and Peppy, as they climb the Festivus pole – a big scratching post.
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theatres Pasadena Set to Open at Location of Former Laemmle Playhouse 7 on Tuesday
The Landmark Theatres Pasadena will hold a soft opening on Tuesday in a space previously occupied by the Laemmle Theatres Playhouse 7, at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. “Landmark Theatres Pasadena is excited to announce its soft opening on Tuesday, December 20th!” the Playhouse Village District said in a prepared statement.
pasadenanow.com
Bonta Issues Pre-Holiday Charity Consumer Alert
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday offered tips on how to donate safely and avoid charity fraud by taking steps to ensure donors are giving to a legitimate cause during the holiday season. Bonta’s office has primary regulatory oversight of charities and professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in...
pasadenanow.com
A Bluegrass Band Like No Other: The Miskey Mountain Boys to Perform in Altadena
A bluegrass band like no other, The Miskey Mountain Boys will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, seamlessly blending jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass into a new genre they lovingly call “Classgrazz.”. The Miskey Mountain Boys are world-class musicians – and...
pasadenanow.com
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires
After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
pasadenanow.com
No-Burn Order Covering Pasadena Extended Through Wednesday
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Tuesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59...
pasadenanow.com
Supervisor Barger Announces Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Jimenez was shot while walking to Villa...
pasadenanow.com
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders
Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha Invites Parents, Prospective Students to “Take A Closer Look”
Maranatha High School invites you to take “a closer look” and hear from key school administrators, faculty and staff as they share about the Maranatha difference. If you were not able to attend our Open House in the Fall, we welcome you to learn more about our school community.
pasadenanow.com
Forecasters: Christmas Will Be Clear, Sunny and 76 in Pasadena
Santa Claus may just pull off his route on Christmas Eve and stay in Pasadena. Compared to the North Pole, Pasadena’s weather will be ideal. National Weather Service forecasters said Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see warm and dry conditions, with Saturday reaching 74 and Sunday hitting 76.
