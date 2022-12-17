ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Sew What? Anything You Like, At This Open Sewing Meetup

Remainders Creative Reuse, a Pasadena non-profit thrift store for donated fabric, paper and other arts and crafts supplies, is hosting an Open Sewing Meetup on Thursday, Dec. 22, at their shop at 787 E. Washington Blvd. It’s an evening where you can join fellow sewists and make whatever your heart...
PASADENA, CA
St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School’s Kindergartners Engineer their Own Gingerbread Houses

St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.
PASADENA, CA
Councilmember Hampton Leads Festive Event at the Gamble House

District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton kept Pasadena’s holiday season rolling along with a multi-stop Christmas celebration Sunday night, culminating in a festive celebration at Pasadena’s Gamble house. “We’ve been through a lot. In the past two years, this is just a chance for everyone to get together again,”...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Residents Help Beautify Business Area and Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day

Over 26 volunteers from the community joined Pasadena Water and Power’s Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day on Nov. 12, at the Block 5 Parking Lot, which serves multiple small businesses along the southeast comer of Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave. PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger Interim General Manager...
PASADENA, CA
City of Pasadena Issues Christmas and New Year’s Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for...
PASADENA, CA
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
PASADENA, CA
Breakfast at Blair!

Blair extends a special thank you to the PTSA who provided breakfast for Blair staff this morning. Blair staff had a fun time decorating staff members as Christmas trees. The day was filled with great food, love, laughter, and plenty of opportunity to make fond memories with good friends and family. As the saying goes, “the best is yet to come”!
PASADENA, CA
‘Cats of Festivus’ Event to Feature Scratching Post Festivus Pole and the Meowing of Grievances

The Tail Town Cats of Festivus this December 23 at 1:30 p.m. is a voting competition that lets fans vote for their favorite adoptable cats. The event, aimed to raise awareness about animal adoption and to find forever homes for the cats, will spotlight six adorable cats named Lorraine, Olive, Arcadia, Tortellini, Anthony, and Peppy, as they climb the Festivus pole – a big scratching post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bonta Issues Pre-Holiday Charity Consumer Alert

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday offered tips on how to donate safely and avoid charity fraud by taking steps to ensure donors are giving to a legitimate cause during the holiday season. Bonta’s office has primary regulatory oversight of charities and professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Bluegrass Band Like No Other: The Miskey Mountain Boys to Perform in Altadena

A bluegrass band like no other, The Miskey Mountain Boys will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, seamlessly blending jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass into a new genre they lovingly call “Classgrazz.”. The Miskey Mountain Boys are world-class musicians – and...
ALTADENA, CA
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires

After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
PASADENA, CA
No-Burn Order Covering Pasadena Extended Through Wednesday

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Tuesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59...
PASADENA, CA
Supervisor Barger Announces Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Jimenez was shot while walking to Villa...
PASADENA, CA
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders

Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
ALTADENA, CA
Forecasters: Christmas Will Be Clear, Sunny and 76 in Pasadena

Santa Claus may just pull off his route on Christmas Eve and stay in Pasadena. Compared to the North Pole, Pasadena’s weather will be ideal. National Weather Service forecasters said Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see warm and dry conditions, with Saturday reaching 74 and Sunday hitting 76.
PASADENA, CA

