Pasadena, CA

Perennial Favorite: Teddy Bear Tea at The Langham

The Langham Huntington in Pasadena brings back Teddy Bear at the Langham, a holiday tradition for adults and children alike, Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 21 to 24, with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Teddy Bear Tea features a seasonal afternoon tea menu of sandwiches, scones, and sweet treats...
PASADENA, CA
City of Pasadena Issues Christmas and New Year’s Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for...
PASADENA, CA
Breakfast at Blair!

Blair extends a special thank you to the PTSA who provided breakfast for Blair staff this morning. Blair staff had a fun time decorating staff members as Christmas trees. The day was filled with great food, love, laughter, and plenty of opportunity to make fond memories with good friends and family. As the saying goes, “the best is yet to come”!
PASADENA, CA
Sew What? Anything You Like, At This Open Sewing Meetup

Remainders Creative Reuse, a Pasadena non-profit thrift store for donated fabric, paper and other arts and crafts supplies, is hosting an Open Sewing Meetup on Thursday, Dec. 22, at their shop at 787 E. Washington Blvd. It’s an evening where you can join fellow sewists and make whatever your heart...
PASADENA, CA
Forecasters: Christmas Will Be Clear, Sunny and 76 in Pasadena

Santa Claus may just pull off his route on Christmas Eve and stay in Pasadena. Compared to the North Pole, Pasadena’s weather will be ideal. National Weather Service forecasters said Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see warm and dry conditions, with Saturday reaching 74 and Sunday hitting 76.
PASADENA, CA
A Bluegrass Band Like No Other: The Miskey Mountain Boys to Perform in Altadena

A bluegrass band like no other, The Miskey Mountain Boys will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, seamlessly blending jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass into a new genre they lovingly call “Classgrazz.”. The Miskey Mountain Boys are world-class musicians – and...
ALTADENA, CA
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires

After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
PASADENA, CA
No-Burn Order Covering Pasadena Extended Through Wednesday

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Tuesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59...
PASADENA, CA
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders

Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
ALTADENA, CA
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
PASADENA, CA
Who’s Who Day at New Horizon’s Lower School

It was Who’s Who Day at New Horizon’ Lower School recently! NHSP students got a chance to dress up before heading out to Winter Break! “We can’t wait to see you next year!”. New Horizon School Pasadena, 651 N. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, (626) 795-5186 or...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Residents Help Beautify Business Area and Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day

Over 26 volunteers from the community joined Pasadena Water and Power’s Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day on Nov. 12, at the Block 5 Parking Lot, which serves multiple small businesses along the southeast comer of Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave. PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger Interim General Manager...
PASADENA, CA
No Burn Order in Effect For Pasadena For Second Day

Air quality regulators have extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland for a second day due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect through at least 11:59 p.m. Monday...
PASADENA, CA
Councilmember Madison Appoints Chapman District 6 Field Representative

Award-winning journalist Justin Chapman has taken a job as Steve Madison’s field representative. Chapman replaces Takako Suzuki. He began his new job on Monday. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. Suzuki and Chapman will work together before she leaves her job at City Hall. Chapman recently won several...
ALTADENA, CA

