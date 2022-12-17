Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Man who shot at state trooper may be in St. Louis area, highway patrol says
ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe a man who shot at one of their colleagues may be in the St. Louis area. According to a public bulletin from the MSHP, the shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 1:20 a.m. in Carter County, located in the Ozarks in southeast Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri man who sparked high-speed police chase charged with gun crime
A Missouri man who led on a high-speed chase Thursday was charged Friday with a federal gun crime. Anthony L. Rogers, 35, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint says the...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
Police investigating north St. Louis City shooting Wednesday morning
A shooting occurred less than an hour ago in St. Louis City.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel
An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
KMOV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500 miles from...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Two Face Weapons Charges: Cross-River Crime Task Force Works To Take Guns, Drugs, Fugitive Off Streets
ALTON - Two men were arrested on weapons charges and a third was apprehended on a nationwide fugitive warrant during a deployment Thursday of Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force. The deployment on Thursday marked the unit’s second saturation patrol and focused on the Alton area. Among the subjects...
Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week. St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery. The St. Louis...
Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold
Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
