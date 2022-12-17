ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

mymoinfo.com

Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
POTOSI, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel

An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
SULLIVAN, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
BRIDGETON, MO

