Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral ‘Wednesday' Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
See Molly Ringwald & Ally Sheedy Have a ‘Breakfast Club' Reunion
Molly Ringwald wouldn't forget about the Brat Pack. The "The Breakfast Club" actress recently had a reunion with costar Ally Sheedy on the set of Freeform's "Single Drunk Female." But it wasn't just a set visit for these two stars — Ringwald will be guest starring in a season two episode of the comedy, which follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 20-something alcoholic who's forced to move back in with overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy) in order to sober up and avoid jail time.
Veteran actor Bill Nighy shines in new Oscar buzz worthy movie 'Living'
Actor Bill Nighy is getting some of the best reviews of his career for the new movie, "Living." It's about a man who is actually *dying." Just last week, this performance got him a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor.
Mexican Pop Group RBD Teases Reunion With Nostalgic Video
RBD is making their longtime fans excited. It’s been 13 years since the Mexican pop group broke up after starring in the hit telenovela “Rebelde.” But on Dec. 19, RBD's official Instagram posted a video teasing a reunion and big news. Original members Dulce María, Christian Chávez,...
Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: ITV boss says presenter remains Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host ‘at the moment’
The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has intensified, with his The Sun newspaper column attracting a record number of complaints.In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.More than...
