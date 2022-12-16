The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has intensified, with his The Sun newspaper column attracting a record number of complaints.In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.More than...

1 HOUR AGO