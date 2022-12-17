ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, MA

scituation.net

SHS Students Welcome Mr. Haddad Back to SHS

After a one-year retirement from teaching, SHS French and Spanish teacher George Haddad is back and better than ever. Since 1998, Haddad has been a staple in the world language department. With a storied career at SHS, Haddad decided to retire after the 2020-2021 school year. During this time, Haddad was able to keep himself busy by traveling to Spain and Portugal with his wife, working at his family-owned restaurant, Haddad’s in Marshfield, MA, and completing projects around his house and church. Haddad believes “when you look for things, there is always something new to do.”
MARSHFIELD, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
FALMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action

Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
BOSTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA

