scituation.net
SHS Students Welcome Mr. Haddad Back to SHS
After a one-year retirement from teaching, SHS French and Spanish teacher George Haddad is back and better than ever. Since 1998, Haddad has been a staple in the world language department. With a storied career at SHS, Haddad decided to retire after the 2020-2021 school year. During this time, Haddad was able to keep himself busy by traveling to Spain and Portugal with his wife, working at his family-owned restaurant, Haddad’s in Marshfield, MA, and completing projects around his house and church. Haddad believes “when you look for things, there is always something new to do.”
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
An HIV patient said he shouldn’t have to wear a mask at Boston Medical Center. A judge disagreed.
“Mr. Doe has other options he can pursue to obtain the medical treatment he desires,” the judge ruled. Boston Medical Center doesn’t have to treat an HIV-positive patient who refuses to wear a face mask at appointments, a judge ruled last week. The unnamed patient — who is...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
whdh.com
‘Backhoe Santa’ raising money for Salvation Army in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - If you see Santa cruising around South Boston, he might be in something bigger than a sleigh. ‘Backhoe Santa,’ Sam Fuller, CEO of the Sound of the Smile Program, is driving his backhoe around the area to raise money for the Salvation Army. His goal is...
Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia addresses attacks about drug use, body-shaming
"This is what white supremacists do. They tell lies and hope that you will believe them," she said. Boston City Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia addressed accusations that she is addicted to drugs and attacks against her looks in a YouTube video Monday. In the video, entitled ‘Women of color in elected...
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action
Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
