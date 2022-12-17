Read full article on original website
McKinney City Council hears updates on East McKinney projects
The McKinney City Council heard updates to several city redevelopment plans. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) A team focused on public engagement gave the McKinney City Council members an update on projects and also what comes next for the city’s historic east side. The East McKinney Project Outreach and Communications Team...
inforney.com
What’s open, what’s closed: Small businesses close; new shopping, dining spots make Denton home
Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
keranews.org
An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season
KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
bikedenton.org
Report: People Walking and Bicycling Are Involved in 3% of All Crashes in Denton but 40% of Fatal Crashes
Crash data in a Denton staff report released last week indicate that 40 percent of fatal traffic crashes in Denton since 2019 involved someone walking, rolling or bicycling despite these travel modes being involved in only three percent of all crashes city-wide. According to the report, from January 2019 through...
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list
Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
Flower Mound firefighters extinguish travel trailer fire
The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to, and put out, a camper fire on Wednesday morning. Smoke was showing from a travel trailer in the 3600 block of Waketon Road when neighbors reported it about 10:30 a.m., according to FMFD. The person who lives in the camper was not home at the time, and no one was injured.
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration
The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.
TravelPulse
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texas
Another student is missing, according to this report, law enforcement is requesting your help in locating a missing college student from Flower Mound, Texas. He was reportedly last seen some days ago.
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
Grapevine’s beloved 'Waffle Way' reopens one week after suffering tornado damage
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Less than a week after a tornado forced Waffle Way to shut its doors, the popular Grapevine staple reopened Monday. “I called my wife on the way over and she said, ‘Are you going to Waffle Way?'” Dr. Lee Dodson told WFAA. “I said,...
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
