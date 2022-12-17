ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space

3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
GRAPEVINE, TX
keranews.org

An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season

KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
FORT WORTH, TX
arlnow.com

Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list

Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays

With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
FORT WORTH, TX
Madoc

Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration

The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.
PROSPER, TX
TravelPulse

First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America

Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection

Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy