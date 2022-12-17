Read full article on original website
Service held in Norwalk to mark National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day takes place each year on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to honor those who died while homeless.
connect-bridgeport.com
Third "Sleighed It" Award and Grand Cash Prize Winner Named in Light Up Our City Contest
Monte Small of Crestview Terrace in Bridgeport has won the $400 cash prize in the 2022 Light Up our City contest. Small received the third weekly "Sleighed It" award, making him eligible for the grand prize. Also receiving "Sleighed It" awards this year were the Linch family of Worthington Drive...
West Hills community comes together to remember Joshua Vazquez
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Wednesday night, neighbors in the West Hills section of New Haven came together for a vigil on Valley St. They gathered to honor and remember 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, who was shot and killed while riding his bike Monday afternoon. "Presence is what people need...
Retired cop donates bikes, toys to New Haven students
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven school received toys and bikes donated by surrounding communities on Tuesday. It’s an effort involving local police and grade-school students to ensure the kids have a present on Christmas morning. What started with a minivan has now grown into a UHaul truck. After seven years, Ryan McFarland, […]
connect-bridgeport.com
BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon
To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
Westport Students Become Ill After Eating TCH-Gummies On School Bus, Police Say
Several elementary school students became ill last week after allegedly eating THC gummies on a school bus in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport. Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods said that there is an active investigation and he could not comment on what took place. The student...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!
Bridgeport, CT – Today, Mayor Ganim announced a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834. The negotiations between the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834 and the City of Bridgeport Department of Labor Relations occurred during an agreement on proposed issues that were considered for alteration.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia BOE Supports Principal's Decision To Cut Magnet School Student From Basketball Team
ANSONIA – An 11-year-old boy was reduced to tears last week after the city’s board of education supported a decision to cut him from a team he joined after completing three rounds of tryouts. Roman Moore was cut because although he lives in Ansonia, he attends a magnet...
westportjournal.com
Scarice: Candy-drug incident ‘terrifying sign of the times’
WESTPORT — A “terrifying sign of the times and a traumatic experience” unfolded last week, Supt, of Schools Thomas Scarice said in a cautiously worded statement Tuesday, referring to an incident in which several Westport students became ill apparently after consuming narcotics that resembled candy. The statement,...
Eyewitness News
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
School District In Fairfield County Announces When It Will Resume Charging For Lunches
Stratford Public Schools announced that it will resume charging full price for students' meals next month.The school district reported that beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, it will charge full price for meals because the School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which are used to prov…
westportjournal.com
Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy
WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023
NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company. While...
Eyewitness News
New program to support at-home childcare providers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new program is helping provide more support to at-home childcare providers. This will help more families in Connecticut. “When I started as a provider coming from the classroom I felt really pigeonholed and not being able to touch base with other providers,” said Cureene Blake, owner of Aalia and Ricardo Family Childcare.
Bridgeport Police Department hosts Christmas toy drive today for children in need
The annual toy drive will be held today at police headquarters from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder
A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
College Director From Westport Embezzled $3.5M To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle, DA Says
A former director at New York University is being accused of embezzling millions in state funding and using much of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle at her home in Connecticut home, according to authorities. The six-year fraud by Fairfield County resident Cindy Tappe, age 57, of Westport, related...
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
