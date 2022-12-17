ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Retired cop donates bikes, toys to New Haven students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven school received toys and bikes donated by surrounding communities on Tuesday. It’s an effort involving local police and grade-school students to ensure the kids have a present on Christmas morning. What started with a minivan has now grown into a UHaul truck. After seven years, Ryan McFarland, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon

To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!

Bridgeport, CT – Today, Mayor Ganim announced a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834. The negotiations between the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834 and the City of Bridgeport Department of Labor Relations occurred during an agreement on proposed issues that were considered for alteration.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Scarice: Candy-drug incident ‘terrifying sign of the times’

WESTPORT — A “terrifying sign of the times and a traumatic experience” unfolded last week, Supt, of Schools Thomas Scarice said in a cautiously worded statement Tuesday, referring to an incident in which several Westport students became ill apparently after consuming narcotics that resembled candy. The statement,...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy

WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
WESTPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023

NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company. While...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

New program to support at-home childcare providers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new program is helping provide more support to at-home childcare providers. This will help more families in Connecticut. “When I started as a provider coming from the classroom I felt really pigeonholed and not being able to touch base with other providers,” said Cureene Blake, owner of Aalia and Ricardo Family Childcare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy