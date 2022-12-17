Read full article on original website
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial
East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
Warren JFK lineman signs with Division I program
Valent made 59 consecutive starts with 19 playoff games over the last four years with the Eagles, earning a spot on WKBN's 5 Blocks of Granite.
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21.
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Fitch star delivers emotional speech at college signing
Smith was a member of WKBN's Big 22 and is a Division II all-state third team selection in 2022
Local high school standout inks NLI to Michigan
Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year with 317 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Canfield quarterback officially bound for the Big Ten
Lowry holds the Cardinals all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict.
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Andover Pymatuning Valley busts Ashtabula St. John
Andover Pymatuning Valley showed it had the juice to douse Ashtabula St. John in a points barrage during a 57-33 win at Ashtabula Saint John on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21.
Bristolville Bristol survives taut tilt with Cortland Maplewood
Bristolville Bristol walked the high-wire before edging Cortland Maplewood 42-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
