April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO