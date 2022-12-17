Read full article on original website
August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
December 2, 1961 – December 16, 2022 (age 58) Timothy Ellsworth Leasure passed away on Friday December 16, 2022 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, Utah. He was born On December 2, 1964 in Kirkland, Washington to Shirley and John Leasure. For most of his life, he lived in Canton, Ohio.
April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
June 6, 1955 – December 14, 2022 (age 67) Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held at a later date.
August 22, 1929 – December 17, 2022 (age 93) Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather, LaMar James Ashby, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was 93 years old. LaMar was born on August 22, 1929 to Ralph T. Ashby and Emily Elizabeth Wood. LaMar grew up...
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
LOGAN — This January, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about the...
November 11, 1929 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 93) Glenn Rees Richards “Ba”, 93, was born November 11, 1929, in Brigham City, UT. He passed away peacefully in his home in Brigham City, UT December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was Son to David Rees Richards...
December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
LOGAN — Students at Utah State University displayed more courage than caution when faced with the hypothetical challenge of drafting a new constitution for the United States of America this past semester. The new constitution proposed by USU students enrolled in Constitutional Design (Political Science 4800) and a Senior...
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
Samuel Lynn Richards, 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, of natural causes at Beehive Assisted Living in Perry, UT. Lynn was born to Samuel and Maggie Leatha Wilding Richards on May 17, 1931, in Garland, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City until 1963 when he moved his family to Mantua, Utah.
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
February 26, 1979 – December 17, 2022 (age 43) Edwin Woody Johnson, 43 of Preston, passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 26, 1979 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the son of Edward Woody and Justina Arlene Perry Johnson. He was raised in Arizona and then joined the Kicking Horse Job Corps where he received his certification in carpentry. He went on to work for several years in Las Vegas in the construction industry, later moving to Preston, were he worked as a welder, and at Pepperidge Farms. He enjoyed Sunday drives, Hiking and camping.
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
August 16, 1928 – December 8, 2022 (age 94) James George Smith, 94, passed away in Chandler Arizona on December 8, 2022. James was born on August 16, 1928 in Logan, UT to Games George Smith Jr. & Ada Irene Nichols. James married Lola Smith. An indoor graveside service...
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
