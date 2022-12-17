Delta: Boston – Fairbanks, Alaska (and vice versa). $399 (Basic Economy) / $460 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

On Jan. 6, 2005, the defendant was watching his daughter at his residence in North Pole. When his wife returned, she noticed that their daughter was unwell. The daughter was taken to a local hospital and later medevacked to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. The infant was pronounced dead on Jan. 7, 2005. The medical examiner ruled the manner of the daughter’s death as undetermined.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO