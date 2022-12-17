Delta: Boston – Fairbanks, Alaska (and vice versa). $399 (Basic Economy) / $460 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 20, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: People are waiting a really long time for food stamps and the state isn’t talking about it. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testified from jail for the defense at a trial challenging the qualifications of Representative David Eastman to serve in the Alaska Legislature. Plus an aurora globe is being installed in a Fairbanks hotel.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Police Department participates in annual Shop with a Cop event
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It has been a cold week in Fairbanks with temperatures reaching -30 to -40 below zero. But that hasn’t stopped the officers of the Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) from warming the hearts of many as they spread holiday cheer this season. On Monday, FPD escorted...
kinyradio.com
MVC with fatality under investigation
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A blue Ram 2500 was struck by a tractor-trailer. At 7:02 a.m., AST in Fairbanks were called to Badger Rd. in North Pole for an MVC with fatality. The collision occurred at Airway Dr. and Badger Rd. intersection. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Nowicki...
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
mixfmalaska.com
Former Fairbanks man indicted for 2005 murder of his infant
On Jan. 6, 2005, the defendant was watching his daughter at his residence in North Pole. When his wife returned, she noticed that their daughter was unwell. The daughter was taken to a local hospital and later medevacked to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. The infant was pronounced dead on Jan. 7, 2005. The medical examiner ruled the manner of the daughter’s death as undetermined.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Thurmond family feels defeat after defendant’s sentencing
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Dec. 14, Erik Demoski was sentenced to 10 years of prison, 7 suspended and 10 years of probation. The family of the victim, however, does not feel justice was served. On May 15, 2020, Demoski assaulted his sister’s fiancé, Wesley Thurmond. According to...
