Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Brooks Tabbed To CSC Academic All-America Second Team

AUSTIN, Texas — College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee football senior Paxton Brooks was named to the organization’s Academic All-America second team. After collecting first team Academic All-America accolades from CoSIDA in 2021, Brooks becomes the second Volunteer in program history to garner multiple Academic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Missing Kayaker’s Body is Found in Great Smoky Mountains

The body a missing kayaker in the Great Smoky Mountains is found. Officials say water level receded in the Little River making it possible for National Park Service rangers to recover the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville. He went missing Friday in the Sinks after going underwater and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Some Heated Comments During Knox County Commission Meeting

Knox County residents addressing several controversial topics during the Knox County Commission Meeting. They were invited to speak on several topics with three minutes to speak. Some people spoke about McAlister’s incident involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after an employee of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police are Searching for Two Man Charged with Felony Murder

Knoxville Police investigators obtainwarrants charging three people with felony murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson who was shot outside of his home on East Fifth Avenue. 29 year-olds Damante Golden and Dashawn Johnson and 39 year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged in the November incident that investigators believe...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Knox County’s Highway Department Ready for Winter Weather

Knox County Engineering & Public Works started brining roads this. morning in preparation for tomorrow’s snowy forecast. Crews will be in around 9 p.m. Thursday evening to prep the fleet of heavy equipment ahead of snow accumulation. The forecast calls for less than a quarter inch of rain before the snow fall, so the brine on the road won’t wash away.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

