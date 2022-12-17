Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
wivk.com
Quotes: Rested & Recharged, #6 Vols Dive Head First Into Orange Bowl Prep
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After some much needed and deserved time off, preparations for the Capital One Orange Bowl are officially underway for No. 6 Tennessee after hitting the practice field on Friday and Saturday morning this week. Head coach Josh Heupel was excited to be back on the practice...
wivk.com
Brooks Tabbed To CSC Academic All-America Second Team
AUSTIN, Texas — College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee football senior Paxton Brooks was named to the organization’s Academic All-America second team. After collecting first team Academic All-America accolades from CoSIDA in 2021, Brooks becomes the second Volunteer in program history to garner multiple Academic...
wivk.com
Missing Kayaker’s Body is Found in Great Smoky Mountains
The body a missing kayaker in the Great Smoky Mountains is found. Officials say water level receded in the Little River making it possible for National Park Service rangers to recover the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville. He went missing Friday in the Sinks after going underwater and...
wivk.com
Some Heated Comments During Knox County Commission Meeting
Knox County residents addressing several controversial topics during the Knox County Commission Meeting. They were invited to speak on several topics with three minutes to speak. Some people spoke about McAlister’s incident involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after an employee of...
wivk.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating the Cause of an East Knoxville Apartment Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Morning Side Garden Apartments. Crews responding Saturday morning and found a fire in an apartment on the third floor. The resident was not at home at the time of the fire. A firefighter suffered a minor injury and treated at the scene.
wivk.com
Knoxville Police are Searching for Two Man Charged with Felony Murder
Knoxville Police investigators obtainwarrants charging three people with felony murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson who was shot outside of his home on East Fifth Avenue. 29 year-olds Damante Golden and Dashawn Johnson and 39 year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged in the November incident that investigators believe...
wivk.com
Knox County’s Highway Department Ready for Winter Weather
Knox County Engineering & Public Works started brining roads this. morning in preparation for tomorrow’s snowy forecast. Crews will be in around 9 p.m. Thursday evening to prep the fleet of heavy equipment ahead of snow accumulation. The forecast calls for less than a quarter inch of rain before the snow fall, so the brine on the road won’t wash away.
wivk.com
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is Asking for Help to Find a Missing Woman
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman. SCSO says Tammy Bohanan last spoke with family on Thanksgiving and has had no further communication. She was last known to be in the area of 338 near the Dam Store, living in a 1978...
Comments / 0