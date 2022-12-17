ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News

After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays

They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It

One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
abc12.com

Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

Gladwin City Manager Chris Shannon is the second municipal leader accused of drunken driving in Gladwin County this month. Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in...
GLADWIN, MI
Olive Barker

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County

HAYES TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road. According to 9&10 News, police were dispatched to the area of the crash around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash with two people unconscious in one of the cars.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
traverseticker.com

TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy