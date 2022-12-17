Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News
After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
Festival of Trains Arrives in Traverse City
The Festivals of Trains is a holiday tradition in Traverse City and it’s back for another year!. The festival opened their doors to the public on December 17th. The turn out so far has been amazing. This fest is a big fundraiser for these organizations, it’s in partnership with...
My North.com
10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays
They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It
One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
abc12.com
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Unidentified body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – The body of an unidentified woman was discovered by a waste disposal worker in Wexford County on Wednesday, Dec. 14, WPBN/WGTU reports. The worker found the body in Haring Township, the report said. The identity of the deceased woman and the cause of death are...
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident
ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
UpNorthLive.com
Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man charged with assault, accused of threatening girlfriend with knife
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man was arrested for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Christopher Poisson, 33, was arraigned on Dec. 5 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
UpNorthLive.com
Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
Northern Michigan police seek driver in fatal rollover crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, the deadly rollover crash occurred at Interlochen Corners in Green Lake Township at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday. An...
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
Drunk Driver Leads Traverse City Police On Chase, Crashes Into Tree
A suspected drunk driver crashed her car after running from police in Traverse City overnight. City police say they tried to stop a driver on a routine traffic stop just after midnight, but she refused to pull over. Officers gave up the pursuit but spotted the driver again as she...
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Deputies Investigate After 2 Missing People Found Unresponsive
Crawford County deputies are investigating after two people were found unresponsive outside a home. Details are very limited, but the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the home in South Branch Township on Monday afternoon. That’s where they found two people who had been reported missing from Crawford...
UpNorthLive.com
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
