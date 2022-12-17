ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News

After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Festival of Trains Arrives in Traverse City

The Festivals of Trains is a holiday tradition in Traverse City and it’s back for another year!. The festival opened their doors to the public on December 17th. The turn out so far has been amazing. This fest is a big fundraiser for these organizations, it’s in partnership with...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays

They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It

One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
Olive Barker

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...

