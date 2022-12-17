Read full article on original website
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It
One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
Gladwin City manager, ex-Bay City mayor arrested on drunken driving charge
BAY COUNTY, MI — Earlier this month, police arrested former Bay City mayor and current Gladwin City Administrator Christopher J. Shannon on a drunken driving charge. Though Shannon yet to be arraigned on a charge, the Gladwin City Council has announced the formation of a committee to explore how to proceed.
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
Drunk Driver Leads Traverse City Police On Chase, Crashes Into Tree
A suspected drunk driver crashed her car after running from police in Traverse City overnight. City police say they tried to stop a driver on a routine traffic stop just after midnight, but she refused to pull over. Officers gave up the pursuit but spotted the driver again as she...
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
Unidentified body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – The body of an unidentified woman was discovered by a waste disposal worker in Wexford County on Wednesday, Dec. 14, WPBN/WGTU reports. The worker found the body in Haring Township, the report said. The identity of the deceased woman and the cause of death are...
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
