10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays
They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
Hermann’s Restaurant Sells for the Second Time in 2 Years
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia says the city is aware of the sale and that the new business will include a restaurant and may also continue the hotel space as well. However, he says they’re not sure who the new owner is or what the theme of the restaurant will be.
abc12.com
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
Unidentified body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – The body of an unidentified woman was discovered by a waste disposal worker in Wexford County on Wednesday, Dec. 14, WPBN/WGTU reports. The worker found the body in Haring Township, the report said. The identity of the deceased woman and the cause of death are...
Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County
HAYES TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road. According to 9&10 News, police were dispatched to the area of the crash around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash with two people unconscious in one of the cars.
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
UpNorthLive.com
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
