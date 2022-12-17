ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

My North.com

10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays

They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
The Flint Journal

Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County

HAYES TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road. According to 9&10 News, police were dispatched to the area of the crash around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash with two people unconscious in one of the cars.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

