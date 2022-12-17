ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

US 103.1

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
mitechnews.com

Curated Cannabis Tourism, Cannabis Event Package For 2023

MUSKEGON – Cannabis Tourism is starting to become a major play in Michigan. Springing up to serve this market is Derive Travel that offers curated travel and lodging experiences. Co-founder Connie Maxim-Sparrow joins Matt Roush and Mike Brennan on MITech TV to talk about what Derive Travel will offer in 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Northern Michigan dams under review by Consumers Energy

The Jackson-based utility also operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Grand, and Kalamazoo rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s electricity. But he adds it’s 30 times more expensive to produce power from river hydro-dams than wind turbines.
MUSKEGON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

EDITOR’S LETTER: A breath of fresh air

This letter appears at the start of the 2023 Crystal Ball edition of MiBiz. f you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you. That phrase, translated from Latin, forms Michigan’s state motto, and may as well serve as a call to action for the state’s more than 10 million residents and the millions who visit here each year.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

13 Charming Michigan Holiday Movies to Watch for Christmas

One of Michigan’s more affectionate nicknames is “Water-Winter Wonderland” because it has one of the most visually stunning landscapes during wintertime. That also makes it one of the best places to film holiday movies!. Surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Erie, Superior, and Huron),...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces More Extra Food Assistance Payments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 22

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE

